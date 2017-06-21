Movies, concerts and hometown celebrations planned at Rialto parks

Summer is in full swing and there’s plenty to do once the day cools down in Rialto.

From movies in the park, a Fourth of July celebration to dancing the evening away at the Summer Concert Series, the city’s Community Services Department has a lineup of family-friendly events now through next month.

Winding down but still in enough time to catch the next flick, the city’s Movies in the Park series wraps up this weekend with The LEGO Batman Movie screening Saturday at 8 p.m. at Frisbie Park, 1901 N. Acacia Avenue. But arrive early because the fun begins at 7 p.m.

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and a picnic.

Next up and kicking July off will be a Hometown Independence Day celebration July 4, 5 to 9 p.m. at Jerry Eaves Park, 1485 N. Ayala Drive.

The event comes complete with food eating contests, live entertainment, carnival games, activities and a fireworks spectacular.

Is sitting back and enjoying live music more your thing?

Then pack up the lawn chairs and grab a cozy blanket for Concerts in the Park from 7-9 p.m. at Rialto City Park, 130 E San Bernardino Avenue, July 15 – 29.

The lineup is:

July 15 Good Cop Bad Cop – The Venice-based band has played for Dave Matthews, Tom Petty, Sheryl Crow and more.

July 22 Traveling Homeboys – The versatile group’s music varies from Old Rock & Roll, Jazz Standards to Boleros and 70’s R&B funk.

July 29 Dock Rock-it – The party band performs everything ranging from jazz to rock, oldies to funk, country to soul and more.

Admission to all summer family events is free.

To learn more call 909-421-4949.