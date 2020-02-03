Mrs. Redd’s Pie Company a third-generation Colton business

Local Advertisement

By Dr. G (Dr. Luis Gonzalez)

The Colton Area Museum Association’s guest speaker program will feature Nick Telliard, a third-generation downtown business owner of the well-known Mrs. Redd’s Pie Company, Inc. on Saturday, Feb. 8. With many stories to share on the rise of this family-owned business, Nick Telliard and his brother, Phil, will take attendees on a journey of milestones leading to the development of “Grandpa’s cookbook” which is “the key to Mrs. Redds’ success,” Nick Telliard gladly explains.

“We are the third generation owners of Mrs. Redd’s,” added Telliard, “and our family has owned and operated several bakeries in Colton through the years, including Maple Lane Bakery, Inc.”

Mrs. Redd’s is well known for its 4.5 oz. snack pies that come in a variety of flavors: apple, cherry, berry, chocolate, vanilla, coconut, pineapple, and lemon. These can be found at most every nearby grocery chain. In addition, new products are formulated from time to time keeping in mind the secrets of their grandfather’s cookbook. The formulas used today are very similar to those used throughout the 1950’s and 1960’s.

When asked about the earlier years of Mrs. Redd’s Pie Company, Telliard proudly states, “Our father, Thomas Telliard II, owned and operated Mrs. Redd’s from 1978 – 2016, and is largely responsible for the automation and growth that Mrs. Redd’s has had.” Telliard also went on to talk briefly about the Maple Lane Bakery, formerly known as Tommy T’s Bakery, and that it was founded by his grandfather, Thomas Telliard Sr. “I was very fortunate to be able to work with him during his senior years,’ boasted Telliard.

“We really love Colton, love operating our business in the city, love the small town feel that is present here, and love the community support that we receive,” Telliard reminisced.

With such high praises for the city of Colton, and its long-time success, it’s no wonder Mrs. Redd’s Pie Company has established itself as a great business partner, as well as the topic of legendary business tales and discussions. To conclude, Telliard shared a quote from his grandfather, Thomas Telliard Sr., “Dessert is part of the appeal of a well-planned meal.”

Community residents and visitors alike are invited to attend this exciting event on February 8, at 2:30 p.m. The Colton Area Museum Association offers an interesting slate of guest speakers throughout the year. They represent a wide variety of perspectives and experiences that are not only informative, but inspirational for those who want to know more about Colton’s History – past, present, and future.

The CAM will also be open that day, February 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. providing the opportunity to see the many outstanding displays of Colton history, as well as the now famous Earp-Traintown Museum. The CAM address is 380 N. La Cadena Dr in Colton. Regular CAM hours are Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., and on Saturdays 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information about the museum and it programs, contact the museum at 824-8814, or Dr. G at 213-3730