Rialto Community & Learning Center celebrates grand opening, mural depicts city’s outstanding contributors

City of Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson and the community celebrated the grand opening of the Rialto Community and Learning Center on Saturday, August 1 with a ribbon cutting and mural painting. Of the 4,250 square-foot space leased by Robertson to serve as her campaign headquarters for the next four months, she will only be using 250 square-feet, leaving the rest of the space for the community to use for free.

“We’re in a time of a pandemic where it’s tough and causing a lot of us to be scared… we have to figure how to go about being involved and engaged,” Robertson said during the grand opening. “But we’re always very creative, innovative people, and we have to figure a way where we can continue to stay in contact.”

The center, located at 150 W. Baseline, will serve as a place where the community can interact and engage safely.

Photo MJ Duncan: Community members left a colorful array of positive messages.

During the grand opening celebration Music Changing Lives, a nonprofit geared toward youth access to music, academic assistance and community outreach founded by Josiah Bruny, was on-hand to paint a mural as part of its Peace on Route 66 – a series of events throughout the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County aimed at addressing racial diversity through peaceful means. The idea to include murals came from a “Know Justice, Know Peace” mural created by Bruny and his organization in San Bernardino. The tour’s first stop was the new Community and Learning Center.

Photo Vonzelle Saunderlin: The mural depicts 11 unsung heroes who have made significant contributions to the Rialto community – Deborah Robertson, Grace Vargas, Joe Baca, Sr., Jerry Eaves, John Longville, Wilmer Amina Carter, William Ratibu Jacocks, Bobby and IZ Avila, Josiah Bruny and Che Wright.

“Those being depicted in the mural are unsung heroes that have made their mark on Rialto and the surrounding community,” said Selam Petros from Scene 360 Business.

Depicted in the mural are: Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson, former Mayor Grace Vargas, Congressman and past City Councilman Joe Baca, Sr., college basketball Coach Jerry Eaves, State Assemblyman and former Rialto Mayor John Longville, former Rialto Board of Education Member and State Assemblywoman Wilmer Amina Carter, community activist and founder of the Inland Area Kwanzaa Group William Ratibu Jacocks, Grammy Award-winning music artists Bobby and IZ Avila, community activist and MCL founder Josiah Bruny, and entrepreneur Che Wright.

“The Peace on Route 66 Tour hopes to promote understanding and peace among the many diverse members of our communities in Southern California by opening up conversations about complex issues,” Bruny mentioned. “We have several partners assisting us in this vitally important enterprise.”

Sponsors currently include Route 66 Newspaper, Black Chamber of Commerce Inland Empire, W.I.N. (Women’s Inspirational Network) Scene 360 Business, Inc, Music Changing Lives, San Bernardino NAACP Branch, IEHP (Inland Empire) and One Inland Empire.