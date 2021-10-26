Music Changing Lives 5th annual Celebrity Basketball game benefits youth music, art programs

Local Advertisement

Music Changing Lives (MCL) will host their 5th annual “Ball 4 A Cause,” a celebrity basketball game to support their music and arts program for local youth while joining thousands of communities rallying nationwide for Lights On Afterschool. The game will take place at the Redlands Community Center, located at 111 W. Lugonia Ave. Redlands, CA 92374 on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 11 am-3 pm.

This exciting tournament will include a spectacular half-time show with live performances that will keep you at the edge of your seats, special guests, studio tours, raffles and activities for the entire family. Red carpet festivities and media interviews take place from 11 am-12 pm and guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Lights On Afterschool is the only nationwide event celebrating afterschool programs and calls attention to the importance of afterschool programs and the resources required to keep the lights on and the doors open, especially as programs like MCL step up to help students, families and communities in the pandemic. Music Changing Lives is proud to be a Lights On Afterschool partner and dedicate their Ball 4 A Cause event to this national celebration of afterschool programs.

CEO of Music Changing Lives, Josiah Bruny, explains “Access to music and art programs are so critical for youth, as we have seen first-hand the impact and changes made within our student’s lives time and time again. The Ball 4 A Cause fundraiser helps us to continue to change lives through the arts and we hope to have the entire community show up and show out again this year.”

Ticket holders can look forward to seeing celebrity guests including the incredibly talented model, actor, and former pro basketball player, Newton Mayenge who plays NBA legend Jim Chones in the new HBO TV series the “Lakers Project”, which is set to air in the Spring of 2022, along with celebrity host and TV personality Latricia Renee, and accomplished actor Najee De-Tiege, most recognized for playing the Blue Ranger in the hit Nickelodeon show Power Ranges Super Samurai and his role as R.J. on the Emmy Award-winning show The Bay.

Tickets for this event are $10 for adults and $5 for youth and can be purchased at the door or online at https://ball4acause2021.eventbrite.com. Admission for children 5 years old and younger are free. Tickets will sell out, so purchase yours soon! You don’t want to miss out on this event! Proceeds from the Ball 4 A Cause event will directly benefit MCL’s afterschool music and art programs. For more information on sponsorship, media or general event information, please contact 951-992-0721 or email MusicChangingLives@gmail.com.