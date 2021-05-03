My journey at SBVC

Local Advertisement

August 2015 to March 2021 was the time duration of my journey at San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC). For most students, community college is a two-year gig, but for me, it went a little differently and I wouldn’t change it for anything. As an 18-year-old attending SBVC full time, I didn’t know what I wanted to do academically or professionally. Instead of attending class, I would work or just do something that was not school-related. I literally only passed one class out of five during my first semester. After taking a year off, I was placed on academic probation due to my grade point average.

I eased my way back into college, taking one class in the evening of spring of 2017. At this point, I still didn’t have an idea of what I wanted to do in life, but I knew college was going to be the route I would take. I quit my full-time job and took a class over the summer, I was still easing my way in. In the fall of 2017, I made the baseball team and took three classes so I still wasn’t committed to going full time. At that point juggling school, baseball, and work… it forced me to focus on my future. I took twelve units that semester with most of them being prerequisites, so I was still playing catch up. However, the summer of 2018 helped pave the road I’m on today. I realized the profession I wanted to get into was sports media, so I decided to major in communication. The athletic counselor helped me build a plan to get my degree in communication and helped me see there is a direction in this journey. Taking the core classes for communications made me realize this is the degree and route for me. What I loved most was the exciting and interesting topics across the field of communication, as well as the amazing teachers.

In the fall of 2018, I went to school full time all the way until the fall of 2020, which was my last full-time semester. Fall 2020 was supposed to be my last semester, but thanks to a miscount of my units, I was told I’m two units short. So with a smile I laughed, this journey has been about perseverance, persistence and when I think I’m done…I’m not quite there yet. It truly sums up an amazing journey at SBVC, one last laugh, and one last obstacle. This turbulent journey was not made for everyone, but It was made for me.