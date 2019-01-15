NALEO applauds SB School Board for mandating full count of students, families for Census 2020

Local Advertisement

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund applauds the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education (SBCUSD) for passing a resolution on January 8 to commit their full support for local Census 2020 efforts. SBCUSD is the first district in the Inland Empire to commit to a complete count of their students, families, and communities for Census 2020.

The district has committed to ensuring that a full and accurate count occurs and that the community is fully represented in our nation’s democracy, which will guarantee that it receives fair and adequate federal funding to serve the needs of children through essential programs like the National School Lunch Program, Title 1 and special education.

“Ensuring our underrepresented and hard to count populations are counted during Census 2020 is of the upmost importance to ensure that school districts as well as the state receives their fair share of federal funding for education, health care, transportation and more,” stated Adán Chávez, NALEO Educational Fund regional census campaign manager, Inland Empire. “We are proud of San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education’s resolution for recognizing that it is stronger when its students, families, and communities are fully and accurately counted in Census 2020.”

NALEO Educational Fund and local community organizations have asked the district to organize meetings to discuss ways to secure a full and accurate count, establish assistance centers in tech/computer labs, adopt curriculum and lesson plans, help disseminate information about the count, and ensure coordination during the count. The resolution was developed in partnership with UC Riverside’s Center for Social Innovation, Superintendent Dr. Dale Marsden, and Board President Abigail Rosales-Medina.

Local Advertisement