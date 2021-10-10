Nancy Consolo

Local Advertisement

Nancy was a native of Southern California, born in Orange, April 3, 1953, and was a resident of Rialto since 2014. She died on September 23rd. She is preceded in death by parents Darlene and James Killebrew, stepfather Richard Given, and brother Gregory. She is survived by her husband Christopher and sisters Patti, Jeannie, Marybeth, and Gale, and brothers Michael, Scott, and Rick, and their families, and many close and dear friends.

She attended St. Joseph’s grade school and Mater Dei high school in Santa Ana, during which time she was very active in the award-winning marching band, playing the clarinet.

Nancy served her country through her service in the United States Air Force from 1976 to 1980, at Ramstein, Germany serving on the General’s staff, and at Wright–Patterson AFB, Ohio in the Foreign Technology Division. During her Air Force career, she earned many prestigious awards.

Upon leaving the Air Force and coming to Northern California, she was employed at GTE Government Systems (General Dynamics) in Mountain View where she met Chris and they were married in 1988 and settled in Fremont. After five years in Fremont, Chris’ work took them to England for five years. While in England, Nancy volunteered at the RAF Lakenheath post office, and was also a real estate agent, selling homes in the East Anglia area.

Local Advertisement

Upon returning from England, they settled in Northern Virginia, where they lived for 15 years before coming back to Southern California. While in Virginia, Nancy had a number of vocations, including work scheduler for United Airlines at Dulles Airport, certified tax preparation agent for Jackson-Hewitt, and office manager for a large optometry practice. She embraced the opportunity to work and never met a job she didn’t like.

Nancy belonged to various organizations, such as the Women’s Club of Rialto and The Rialto Historical Society. As a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Rialto, she served on the Altar guild, published the weekly bulletins, served as pledge secretary, and supported many outreach programs and charity activities.

Nancy loved local sports and was a big Los Angeles Dodgers and Rams fan, and even owned her own official Rams helmet.

Nancy always met life head-on, enjoying the good, and taking the bad in stride. She loved life and loved welcoming people into her life. Her faith was an inspiration to all who knew her, and that will not end with her passing.

Viewing for family only will be Monday, October 18th from 5 to 7 pm at Green Acres Mortuary, 11715 Cedar Avenue, Bloomington.

A service will be held on Tuesday, October 19th at 10 am at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 777 N. Acacia Avenue, Rialto.

Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Riverside, following the service. There will be no reception due to COVOD-19 restrictions.

Any flowers received will be given to the Rialto Post Acute Care Center and to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.