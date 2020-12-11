NBA Offseason: A Summary

Local Advertisement

The NBA offseason is just about over, and with the season rapidly approaching, it’s time to summarize the biggest moves of the offseason, and how they will affect this upcoming season.

We start with the draft. Some notable picks include: Anthony Edwards to Minnesota, LaMelo Ball to the Hornets. Ball has a very high ceiling and very low floor, but his potential is undeniable.

James Wiseman to the Warriors. The Memphis big dominates in the paint, but will have to develop his jumpshot to become a star.

Onyeka Okongwu to the Hawks. The former USC Trojan is very versatile and will fit well with Trae Young.

Deni Avdija to the Wizards. The European forward is Luka Doncic-like and could prove to be the steal of the draft.

RJ Hampton to the Nuggets. Hampton was ranked top 5 going into last season, but fell to the Nuggets in the draft. He’ll have a lot to prove.

Nico Mannion to the Warriors. Nico will learn from Steph Curry, which will surely prove to make him a good player, but his game still has a lot of transitioning to do.

Another player to take note of is Markus Howard of Marquette. He went undrafted, but was quickly signed. He may be small, but his 30 PPG average in college shows he can get buckets despite the size. It’s the defense that’s the major question mark.

Free agency and trades also shook up the league. 6th man of the year runner up Schroder was moved to the Lakers. Dwight Howard and Demarcus Cousins found homes in Philadelphia and Houston, respectively. Jrue Holliday was sent to Milwaukee to help Giannis.

Meanwhile teams like the Hawks and Pistons filled their roster with players in hopes of turning around their franchises. The madness also continued while I’m writing this. As it has been reported that Russel Westbrook will be going to the Wizards in exchange for John Wall. All these moves have the potential to change what happens this season.

In conclusion, this offseason was absolute chaos… And it may not end, as rumors of a James Harden trade are brewing. However, after a short 2-month offseason basketball is ready to start back up, and the championship is up for grabs.