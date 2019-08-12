Nearly 700 backpacks given out to Lewis Elementary students on first day of school

Local Advertisement

Best Best & Krieger LLP handed out backpacks filled with school supplies to every student at Mary B. Lewis Elementary School in Bloomington on the first day of school, Aug. 7. Along with local and school officials, BB&K gave out 675 backpacks to the transitional kindergarten through 6th grade students.

Photo Best Best & Krieger LLP: Best Best & Krieger LLP Attorney Henry Castillo and Chief Talent Officer Danielle Sakai are joined by Colton Joint Unified School District Board Members Israel Fuentes and Patt Haro at Mary B. Lewis Elementary School. BB&K donated backpacks filled with supplies to all 675 students at the school.

This is the 10th year that BB&K has participated in Operation Backpack. Through donations from the firm’s attorneys, staff and vendors, the firm has helped more than 5,000 California families by giving away the backpacks and supplies.

Many of the students at Lewis Elementary come from low income families, and the school is a Title One school. Last year, the school, its students and staff faced challenges, including vandals that left the school without power and telephone service. Then, a few days later, the office was broken into, causing so much damage that office operations had to move to the library — leaving the students temporarily without access to the library.

“This gift of backpack donations is such a blessing for Mary B. Lewis Elementary,” said Principal Cathy Cervantes. “This will make such a big difference for many of our students and families as the new school year begins. Our students will remember this experience for a very long time! Thank you Best Best & Krieger law firm for your generosity!”

“We’re pleased to help the Mary B. Lewis Elementary School students start the school year with all the supplies they need to learn, focus and do great,” said BB&K Partner Carlos Campos, who represents the City of Colton. “Personally, it is an honor to support the Colton-area community through Operation Backpack and I’m proud to belong to a firm that gives back in this way, and many others, each year.”