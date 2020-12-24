Never Stop Grinding Impact and Sista’s Making a Difference host Rialto’s largest toy drive in history

Local Advertisement

Never Stop Grinding Impact (NSG) Founder and CEO Darious Harris enlisted assistance from San Bernardino organization Sista’s Making a Difference to coordinate a citywide toy drive, which resulted in being the largest toy and food drive in Rialto’s history.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the two organizations distributed over 2,000 toys, while Feeding America provided them the ability to also provide over 600 25-pound turkeys, over 700 food boxes and 700-plus survival bags to underserved families in the city and beyond.

Photo Darious Harris: Over 1,500 cars rolled through the toy and food distribution, in total serving an estimated 3,000 members of the Rialto community and beyond.

“First off, a major thank you to our partners Sista’s Making a Difference, our 60 volunteers and all of our sponsors including Young Visionaries, IEHP, Feeding America, Hyperwave Studios, Famian Private Security, and Fusion CBD Products; none of this would be possible without you,” said Harris.

Darious Harris with newly elected County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

The line for the distribution, which began at Harris’ alma mater Carter High School, wrapped around multiple streets, but the organization encountered much traffic success due to partnering with Rialto Police Department and Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) public safety to mitigate any traffic issues beforehand.

“It’s important to get Rialto PD and RUSD involved, as we need to ensure our volunteers, organizers and recipients are safe,” Harris said. “I want to thank the two agencies for following through. I’m a young black man and it’s important and powerful for me to successfully collaborate with the police department and school district.”

Both NSG Impact and Sista’s Making a Difference allude to the fact that when working together, an even greater impact can be achieved.

“Our goal in assisting this toy drive and any other community benefit is to show the public that we can all work together and make a bigger impact by doing so. This event has shown many community leaders, local business owners, and individuals the power of collaboration and the impact that we can bring to our community when working together in a positive way, with the same goal,” said Ronecia Miller, Sista’s Making a Difference Founder & CEO.

“It takes a community to take care of a community,” concluded Miller.

The community was definitely well taken care of at the event, as over 3,000 people rolled through the drive through event.

“This distribution was heartwarming…from the kids asking to meet the boxer (which is me), to mothers saying our contributions will make their Christmas much better than expected, to the endless ‘thank you’s’ we received from parents and children alike. I want to encourage and inspire others to give back to their cities…there is definitely a need in Rialto, please help,” concluded Harris.

NSG Impact’s next community benefit, a vision and dental screening, will be held on Saturday, February 20; registration begins the week of December 28th at https://neverstopgrindingimpact.com.