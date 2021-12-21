New Colton comedy club donates to Police K-9 program

Local Advertisement

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S González) met with Randy Lopez, police Chief Hank Dominguez, officer Erik Wickman, and Rex the Colton Police K-9. The meeting was to celebrate the opening of the newly formed Colton Comedy Club and to offer a donation in support of a community group – the Colton Police K-9 program.

Last weekend, Randy Lopez, his wife April, and a small group of community enthusiasts gathered at Rendezvous Cafe to launch the very first Colton Christian Comedy Club. The Saturday night event was very successful and the venue, although a little cold and noisy, lent itself as a good place to start this production.

“We still have some bugs to work out,” said Randy, “but it was a great start.” According to Lopez, the Colton Christian Comedy Club is planning to continue holding this production on a monthly basis, and in time, the hope is for steady interest and growth.

Upon the creation of this venture, Randy reached out to Council Member Dr. G to discuss ways he could lend his support. Dr. G quickly agreed to participate and was selected to provide an opening welcome and present a short, informative synopsis of the historical milestones of the First Baptist Church of Colton, AKA Centerpoint Church. Randy himself performed a couple of songs a capella (well-known hymns) and the guest comedian was Mr. Brian Petrasek.

As part of the program, Randy announced his desire to support a local community program by collecting a free-will offering for anyone who would want to participate. Being that this event was free of charge, the response to the request was excellent. “The audience really stepped up,” reported April Lopez, Randy’s wife and co-planner of this production.

With the money collected, Randy Lopez contacted Dr. G who made arrangements to meet with Chief Dominguez, Officer Wickman, and Rex, the Colton Police K-9. The money donated will undoubtedly go to purchasing supplies for the K-9 program, as Officer Wickman suggested.

“As we look forward, other community programs will be supported,” explained Randy.

For anyone who would like more information about the newly formed Colton Christian Comedy Club, feel free to contact Randy Lopez, coordinator for this production and outreach member of Centerpoint Church, at 909-825-3670.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up, prayer list, Veteran Spotlight, community projects and events, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcome.