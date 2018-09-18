New docu-series features fighting spirit of local boxing trainer Franklin, three young men

Local Advertisement

Empire PBS/KVCR’s new docu-series, Hopefuls, follows local Inland Empire boxing trainer Ian Franklin as he helps mold three young men with dreams of becoming Junior Olympic champions.

In searching for inspirational stories that capture the resilience of troubled San Bernardino, Empire PBS found Franklin’s Project Fighting Chance program to be a powerful representation of the city’s fighting spirit. Over the course of four episodes, Hopefuls highlights the community struggles and personal obstacles that each boxer faces, along with the discipline and self-determination required to overcome, no matter the odds.

Led by Coach Ian, three of the program’s top boxers: “Terrible” Terry Washington, “Killer” Kenny Lobatoz, and Charles “Lolo” Harris navigate between the ring and the streets on their journey to Olympic gold. Hopefuls will air on Empire PBS on Thursdays at 8 p.m. beginning September 27th.