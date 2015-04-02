New freezer to serve Rialto Child Assistance

Rialto Child Assistance is known in the community for giving, but the local nonprofit was recently on the receiving end thanks to a generous contribution from the Rialto Rotary Club.

The volunteer-run group was provided with a much-needed commercial-sized freezer to help stock food for food baskets donated to families of students in the Rialto Unified School District.

The non-profit helps provide food and other supplies for families of students in the district and works with the school district to identify the children who need help.

Currently, the group feeds more than 100 families through its food program and its refrigerators and freezers are stocked with fresh or frozen meats, meals and other perishable items donated by local eateries.

Families are given the opportunity to receive full meals four times a year, which are usually the major holidays including Easter.

The failing freezer contained the majority of the perishable foods to be given out to about 200-300 needy families for the upcoming holiday.

But with the help of Harlow’s Kitchen Concepts in San Bernardino, the Rialto Rotary Club was able to purchase a new freezer and have it delivered to the nonprofit, just in time for holiday food baskets.

Filling the need for a new freezer was coordinated by Rialto Rotarian Lynn Hirtz, who received assistance from other Rotarians including Rialto Rotary president Mitch Curtis and past president Jim Ott.

Rialto Rotary also assists Rialto Child Assistance with food donations and helping organize the food bank.

Yazmin Alvarez is a reporter with Inland Empire Community Newspapers and can be reached at iecn.yazmin@gmail.com.