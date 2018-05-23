New playground provides fun, safe place for families at Perris Hill Park

Local Advertisement

Over 150 volunteers came out to Perris Hill Park on Saturday morning to give the children of the neighborhood a brand new playground structure courtesy of KaBOOM! and Foresters Financial. This is the 7th brand new, kid-designed, state-of-the-art structure assembled in the city.

“By including the community it brings a sense of ownership to the community, making this a more family-friendly atmosphere,” said City of San Bernardino Parks and Recreation Department Director Jim Tickemyer.

In March, 25 neighborhood youth participated in Kid Design Day where they illustrated what their dream playgrounds would be. Designers integrated those designs to create the playground equipment that features a triple slide, rock climbing wall, bridges and more, replacing the 17-year-old structure that had fallen into disrepair at the city’s largest and most active park. This project will serve more than 1,200 kids.

“The goal is for the community to care for the playground as well as their own,” said Monica Lagos, Communications Manager for the City of San Bernardino, who added that the 18-month-old playground at Seccombe Lake Park is still very well maintained.

Breakfast and lunch were provided to volunteers who completed the playground assembly in under six hours.