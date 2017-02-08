NFL’s Kenny Clark returns to Rialto in hopes of mentoring youth

What does Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark do on his offseason?

The NFL rookie goes back home to Rialto, all in hopes of impacting the lives of youth.

Clark, a Carter High School alumni, chatted with Mayor Deborah Robertson Jan. 31 about his experience a youth participating in Athletes for Life, four-day overnight football summer camp held at Cal State San Bernardino for Inland Empire youth.

“It was my first time on a college campus and it was cool learning about other people’s stories. It was a good experience for all of us. We got to talk to NFL gys and practice with them, then later at night got to talk to kids we went up against playing football at other schools. We got to know each other, that was the best part about it.”

As part of the camp, former and current NFL players work with youth to teach proper football technique as well as sportsmanship and decision-making skills, all in hopes that youth in attendance will leave a better player and person in their community. Clark said he hopes to be involved in the program as a way to give back and encourage youth in Rialto to “keep pushing.”

“The biggest thing I want to bring back to the community is encouragement,” he said. “I want kids to understand that if you’re really passionate about something, handle your business and get it done. I’m a go-getter and my message to all the kids is that we can make it up out of here. Don’t stop, you can make it.”

Clark plans on returning for mentorship opportunities in Rialto as time permits with NFL scheduling he said.