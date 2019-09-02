Nonprofit GRID Alternatives Inland Empire opens doors for women in solar

Local Advertisement

GRID Alternatives is the nation’s largest community-based nonprofit solar installer that makes renewable energy technology and job training accessible to underserved communities. To date, GRID Alternatives Inland Empire (GRID IE) has had a significant impact in the inland region with over 1,700 families who have benefited from GRID’s programs and over 2,700 people that have received hands-on job training.

Last month, GRID IE installed a 2.7 kW solar system on the home of a San Bernardino family. The Catalan family recently purchased their home through Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services (NPHS). They can expect to save up to 75 percent on their electric bill thanks to GRID.

Each GRID Alternatives installation provides invaluable hands-on job training for volunteers and job trainees seeking work in the solar industry. This installation was a special ‘Women’s install’, which is part of a national women’s initiative that encourages women to gain experience in this growing industry. Today is National Women’s Equality Day, and women are underrepresented in today’s solar industry, particularly in installation and construction positions. According to The Solar Foundation’s U.S. Solar Industry Diversity Study 2019, women make up only 26 percent of the solar workforce, compared to 46 percent of the total U.S. workforce, and there is 26 percent gender wage gap, with men more likely to earn higher wages than women at all levels.

GRID IE’s recent San Bernardino solar installation was led by an all women construction team, including volunteers who came even as far as Florida to participate. One volunteer, Diane Louie, has accumulated over 1,500 volunteer hours with GRID and is the one of GRID’s first volunteers since the organizations’ inception.

To learn more about GRID visit gridalternatives.org or call 951-272-GRID (4743).