Nonprofit provides free reconstructive surgery to minors with physical deformities

Inland Empire disadvantaged infants and children up to age 18 who suffer from facial deformities have an opportunity to receive free reconstructive surgery and other healthcare services through Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, a San Diego-based nonprofit company that has expanded its services to the local area.

Surgical procedures are conducted six

times a year at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego during “Surgery Weekends” where six to 15 surgeries are performed.

“Fresh Start has provided free-of-cost medical care valued at over $33 million for over 7,000 children since inception,” said Fresh Start CEO Shari Brasher. “We are looking forward to expanding our outreach and invite local families to enroll in our medical program, regardless of whether they are uninsured or in need of financial support.”

Juan Leonardo Hurtado-Basulto was born with a cleft lip and palate, and Fresh Start performed the first of 8 surgeries when he was 7 years old; his last surgery was a rhinoplasty. Aside from the surgeries, Fresh Start provided dental care, orthodontic care, speech therapy and laser treatments to help diminish his scaring.

A resident of Apple Valley, Juan received over $100,000 in donated services; he and his family lived below the poverty line without insurance let alone the means to pay for any reconstructive surgery. Today he is a thriving, energetic and cheerful teenager whose years of being bullied are far behind.

Fresh Start also provides Dental Clinics that are held 13 to 14 times a year to provide services ranging from restorative and orthodontic work for children with cleft lip or palate, to fillings and more basic care.

“To see the transformation in the children’s self esteem and the boost in their self confidence is amazing,” said Fresh Start Medical Program Services Manager Lupita Morales. “You see the difference in how they approach you, the girls stop hiding their faces behind their hair and start to wear their hair up. They blossom.”

Fresh Start aims to reach families throughout San Bernardino and Riverside counties affected by cosmetic and physical deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease, and are in need of medical care. Fresh Start also treats common conditions that cause low-self esteem among children, including but not limited to: scars or birthmarks, misshapen ears and Strabismus (crossed eyes).

According to Morales some deformities require multiple surgeries and Fresh Start is committed to seeing the transformation to completion. “This is a family issue, the deformity affects the whole family, and we are here to provide a fresh start in life to families.”

Fresh Start does not ask for immigration status. For more information, visit www.freshstart.org.