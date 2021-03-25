Studio provides healing, wellness to frontline staff in space of trust

Local Advertisement

As reality set in last spring that the virus was indeed a global pandemic, and countries and cities nationwide shuttered one by one, it was the courage, tenacity, and resilience of frontline healthcare and essential workers that caught the attention of Americans. News outlets showcased their relentless determination despite fears of contracting the virus and bringing it home to loved ones, increasing emotional anxiety, and exhaustion.

Where are they now? This is the conversation that Darrell Frye would like to spark. With millions of doses of vaccines administered nationwide, there has been decreased attention given to healthcare and essential workers. The arrival of the vaccine does not extinguish their emotional and mental fatigue. How are they faring now?

Darrell strives to address that concern through GROUNDED Self Care Studio founded in November 2020 by his wife, Destiny Frye. The unique studio located in the Breezeway in downtown San Bernardino is one of the first in the region to provide a space for the healing of mind, body, and soul through therapeutic experiences.

“We need to provide healing to employers so they can pour it back to frontline workers,” Darrell said. “Our space allows people to see the humanity within each other.”

GROUNDED offers comprehensive wellness packages to organizations, groups, and individuals. The Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ) is the first organization as a whole to participate in a virtual wellness program that kicked off on March 12.

“I am excited to partner with GROUNDED to be able to give our staff the support they need to be on the frontlines and help our most vulnerable communities,” said Alma Marquez, Executive Director, Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ), “Our staff live in these communities and are part of the work we do every day. We are grateful to have been given the funding from funders to provide the healing that is much needed.”

According to Darrell, the comprehensive wellness programs are designed by a team of 10 individuals who bring their individual education, expertise, and experiences to the table.

The 10-week virtual program, which includes art therapy and in-person nature walks for the element of human connection, is comprised of four phases:

• Individual – promote self-care, personal reflection, and strategies to reduce fatigue;

• Team development – ensure employees share the same workplace values and strategies to get there;

• Leadership/administration – strategies to maintain continued wellness among employees;

• Wellness of services – how to prevent workers from becoming burned out.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our village who have worked to overcome significant organizational transitions through a devastating global pandemic,” noted CCAEJ Chair Gracie Torres. “Our partnership with GROUNDED will bring some much-needed stability through self-reflection, healing, and team building”

GROUNDED acknowledges the diversity of cultures within the Inland Empire and grasps that communities heal differently.

“Even within our community, there is not one size that fits all,” said Destiny. “Our approach is very structured, but extremely flexible if that makes sense.”

GROUNDED has provided wellness, self-care services, and healing to many employers and employees across the region, including San Bernardino County Preschool Services, Savant Prep Charter School, Ontario International Airport, WIC, Inland Congregations United for Change, and more.

For more information on the various programs GROUNDED Self Care Studio offers, visit www.groundedselfcare.com or connect with them on Facebook @GroundedSelfCare.