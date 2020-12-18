North end San Bernardino residents meet with city officials, developer to address concerns over concrete stockpile

Local Advertisement

Verdemont residents in the north end of San Bernardino were given the opportunity to voice their concerns and questions over the concrete stockpile that has accumulated at the top of Palm Avenue, site of a 43-unit single family residence development, and to hear the developer’s strategies to mitigate those concerns during a virtual Zoom meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17, presided by San Bernardino Community and Economic Development Director Michael Huntley and Public Works Director Kris Jensen.

Palm Ave. Development, a subsidiary of Pacific Coast International created to manage the project, acquired the property from Oxbow after the concrete heap amassed – an eyesore and cause for concern to many residents over on-site crushing that include potential toxicity of the material, compromised air quality, truck traffic, and dust.

Ron Jazzar, responsible for moving the project forward, spoke on behalf of the developer “to achieve the execution of the project by keeping everyone as happy as possible.”

The main objective of the meeting, according to Jazzar, was to address the concrete that would take four to six weeks to crush utilizing latest technology, a Quinn Caterpillar Metso Lokotrack, that Jazzar maintains will ensure the task is done quickly while mitigating dust and noise.

Local Advertisement

Equipment that will be used to crush chunks of concrete and debris.

“This is not something that we take lightly, and we know how to mediate and mitigate those factors,” Jazzar said. “Our objective is to pull grading permits and begin rock crushing, the first and most critical activity, while working closely with the city and community.”

Albert Rogers, who lives three blocks from the site, expressed his concerns by voicemail over silica dust generated by the crushing process and the potential of asbestos dust released into the neighborhood, also home to Palm Ave. Elementary School.

According to Huntley, test results of the material indicated the absence of asbestos and other toxins; the report will be made available to residents. In regards to dust Huntley explained the Quinn Cat, certified by the AQMD (South Coast Air Quality Management District), is equipped with water sprays to keep dust down, and the strategic placement of machinery will also minimize dust spread.

Resident Bryon Bettencourt wondered why the city approved the stockpile and crushing in the first place.

“The (material) should have been grinded before it was brought up,” Huntley clarified. “The City Council adopted a resolution not to allow crushing on the site, there is no permit allowed to crush.”

The Temporary Use Permit (TUP) issued in July for the hauling of concrete material and stockpiling requires the material be covered, but the visqueen tarps placed by Oxbow was quickly torn to shreds by the gusty Santa Ana winds over a month ago, sandbags doing little to secure the tarps.

Huntley suggested Jazzar take additional measures to ensure the concrete remains concealed.

“Public Works staff visit the site regularly to inspect for Best Management Practices compliance,” Jensen said. “We continue to inform the developer that covering the (concrete) is an ongoing requirement.”

Moving forward, Jazzar informed residents he would provide an email address and phone number for them to address concerns, “I’ll make sure that we’re accessible and responsive.”

Huntley indicated he and Jensen will continue to work closely with the city attorney regarding next steps, and mentioned a survey will be sent to residents next week to provide additional opportunity to voice concerns. Before concluding the meeting Huntley reiterated his commitment to improve communication on current and future projects that will be facilitated by the forthcoming launch of a new web page.

Verdemont residents who would like to participate in the survey can email CEDPublicComment@sbcity.org.