Norton Science & Language Academy celebrates grand opening

Local Advertisement

On Thursday, September 2nd the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC) held a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the new Norton Science & Language Academy (NSLA) at their new school facility, 230 S. Waterman Avenue. NSLA is an independent charter school that includes students from TK to the 9th grade.

There was standing room only as the main celebrations, public speaking, and awards were conducted in the spacious multipurpose room. Several governmental dignitaries and San Bernardino County School officials attended the event.

Lewis Center President/CEO Lisa Lamb welcomed guests to the event. Several speakers took to the podium including Dr. Fausto Barragan – NSLA Principal, Max Goodly – NSLA Student speaker, Ted Alejandro – San Bernardino County Superintendent, David Rib – Lewis Center Board Chair, and Jim Morris, – Lewis Center Board Member. The Keynote Speaker was Rep. Pete Aguilar – U.S. Congress, California 31st District. However, stealing the stage was young NSLA student Max Goodly addressing the audience with a bilingual speech that was eloquent, inspiring, and fluent.

Making presentations to the NSLA was a representative from State Senator Connie Leyva’s office, U.S. Congressman Pete Aguilar, a representative from State Assemblymember Eloise Reyes office, State Assemblymember James Ramos, S.B. County representative from Supervisor Dawn Rowe’s office, County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., and City of San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia.

Local Advertisement

Lisa Lamb and Davie Gruber from the Lewis Center gave the closing remarks. Lupe Castaneda Senior Office Administrator for the SBACC organized the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony where all dignitaries and guests were invited to participate. Lewis Center President/CEO had the honor of cutting the ribbon with the assistance of Principal Dr. Fausto Barragan.

Mike Gallo President & CEO with Kelly Space and Past Lewis Center Board Member (left) and Ted Alejandre – San Bernardino County Superintendent (right).

Mike Gallo, President & CEO of Kelly Space and former Lewis Center board member was present for the festivities. “It’s a state-of-the-art facility and it’s ready for the 22nd century,” said Gallo, who was the first President of the Lewis Center for Educational Research Board and was instrumental in obtaining the school’s charter.

The new school facility has 60 classrooms and is at 2/3 capacity with 1,050 students currently enrolled. The school campus encompasses an entire city block, and they still have a gymnasium to build! School’s academic program includes the Sciences, Arts, Baile Folklorico Dancing, Math-Based Computer Science, Robotics, Dual Immersion Program, and much more.