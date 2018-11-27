November 29, 2018

Local Advertisement

Theatre:

Sunday, December 2 & Monday, December 3 – Chaffey College theatre students present “Circus Olympus”, a play that features “Greek Geeks” who portray circus performers and characters in mythology. This family friendly play is attractive to all ages as it’s the modern telling of myths. On December 2 at 2:00 p.m. it will be performed at the Chaffey College Center, 5890 College Parkway, Chino, and at 7:00 p.m. on December 3 at the Wignall Museum Of Contemporary Art, Chaffey College, 5885 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga. This play is directed by Christa El-Said, professor of theatre arts and will also be performed at several middle schools in the community. For ticket information call (909) 652-6057 or https://Chaffeyvpa.tix.com or at the door an hour before performance.

Thursday, December 6 to Sunday, December 9 – the San Bernardino Valley College Theatre Arts Department presents “In The Heights” an exciting musical about a Hispanic-American Community in New York City. Set to a score of salsa, Hip-Hop, and merengue music, it’s the story of three generations in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame, it is the winner of several 2008 Tony Awards. This live theatre production is directed by Melinda Figler with musical direction by Julie Edwards-Matanga and choreography by Maura Townsend. Performances are open to the public at the San Bernardino Valley Auditorium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. performances are December 6 to 8 at 7:00 p.m. and December 9 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or online at https://squareup.com/store/SBVC-theatre-arts

Exhibits:

Now – December 11 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at (909) 537-5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Save the Date

Friday, November 30 – Santa Claus Inc. presents Christmas Tree Gala at the National Orange Show. The 2018 Christmas Tree Lane event theme is “Reflections Of Christmas” and is a Black Tie Dinner/Dance. The Gala features the musical styles of Matt Mauser and the Sinatra Big Band. For reservation information call (800) 825-3908 ext. 1.

Saturday, December 1 – The Friends of Santa Claus Inc. hosts its Annual Holiday Luncheon and Macy’s Fashion Show: “Reflections Of Christmas” at the National Orange Show, Orange Pavilion in San Bernardino. Doors open for viewing of designer Christmas Trees at 10 a.m. and shopping in the many Christmas boutiques set up for the occasion. For reservations call (800) 825-3908 ext. 1.

Saturday, December 1 – the Family Engagement Center presents Family Financial Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Cajon High School, 1200 W. hill Drive, San Bernardino. This event focuses on helping families manage their resources for a better financial future. Lunch will be served and space is limited. For information and to register call (909) 880-4057.

Saturday, December 1 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Library will hold a Used Book Sale from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. in the Friends Room located in the rear of the Norman Feldheym Library, 555 W. 6th Street. Members may begin making purchases at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 1 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library presents Adult Craft Wreath at 2:30 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. Participants will be able to make a wreath using pool noodles and burlap ribbon. Basic materials are provided and participants may bring their own special decorations to add.

Saturday, December 1 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents Holiday Concert with David Archuleta at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre Of Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th Street. The concert program includes Vaughan-Williams Fantasia on Greensleeves, Alcala World Premier Holiday Music, Rimsky-Korsakov The Snow Maiden, Anderson Sleigh Ride. Featured artist is David Archuleta, singer-songwriter and actor, and finalist on American Idol. Guest conductor is Dean Anderson. For ticket information call (909) 381-5388.

Saturday, December 1 – the Odd Fellas BC will hold a Holiday Toy Drive & Night Cruise starting at 4:30 p.m. at Circle Park, 14372 Caryn Circle, Fontana with destination at Dog Haus Victor Gardens. New unwrapped toys collected will be donated to Arrowhead United Way.

Saturday & Sunday, December 1 – 2 – the Redlands YMCA presents its 39th Annual Boutique & Pantry from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the YMCA of the East Valley, 500 E. Citrus Ave. This event features over 70 vendors with handmade items as well as baked goods from the Y Pantry.

Sunday, December 2 – the City of Loma Linda and the Lopers Club present the 29th Annual Holiday Classic 5K, Half Marathon, Elves Trot from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Loma Linda Civic Center, 25541 Barton Road. Registration is now open at https://lopersclub lib.org/Holiday-Classic/raceinfo/ This event family friendly event is runner and walker friendly and features an Elves Trot for children 3 – 6. Participants are invited to dress in festive Christmas attire. Medals for all finishers plus division medals for top 3 finishers in each age group, male and female. A free pancake breakfast for race participants and volunteers provided by Crossroads Rotary Club of San Bernardino.

Monday, December 3 – the San Bernardino City Schools in cooperation with Thinkwise Credit Union is sponsoring “Stuff A Bus” toy drive from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 4030 Georgia Blvd. The public is asked to bring a new/unwrapped toy or book for a child 9 years & under (grades K-6th, ages 3 – 9). No toy guns will be accepted.

Wednesday, December 5 – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market will hold Holiday Farmers Bucks Distribution at 10:00 a.m. Rialto residents will receive a free coupon book (1 per household while supplies last) to be used at the Farmer’s Market where residents can purchase fresh fruit and vegetables from local farmers. This event also features information booths, music, raffles, and more. For information call the Rialto City Clerk’s office at (909) 820-2519.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, December 7 – 9 – the Friends of A. K. Smiley Public Library, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands present Annual Holiday Sale in the Assembly Room. In addition to books, DVD’s, CD’s and gift items will be for sale. Friday and Saturday hours are 10:15 to 4:15 p.m. and Sunday from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. Books are $3.00 on Friday, $2.00 on Saturday, and $1.00 on Sunday. A special treat will be a visit from Santa on Sunday from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. for pictures and listening to wishes and a book. For information visit aksmileybookstore.com.

Saturday, December 8 – the Colton Chamber of Commerce presents its 44th Annual Christmas Parade: Christmas Lights Down Gingerbread Lane from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. at South La Cadena & O Streets and will continue North on La Cadena to E Street. For information call (909) 825-2222.

Saturday, December 8 – the Colton Woman’s Club presents its Annual Christmas Boutique starting at 12 noon at the Colton Woman’s Club, 495 N. 7th Street. This event features many vendors/crafts, raffles, and delicious home baked goods. For information call (951) 505-1489.

Saturday, December 8 – the City of San Bernardino presents Winter Wonderland from 11:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. and the YMCA 41th Annual Christmas Parade at 10:00 a.m. at Perris Hills Park, 1135 E. Highland Ave. This family friendly event features live entertainment, vendors, YMCA Jubilee, cookies and gifts with Santa. For Parade information call (909) 881-9622 and for Winter Wonderland call (909) 384-5233.

Saturday, December 8 – the City of Rialto Community Services Department presents Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Downtown Rialto. This family friendly event features a Vendor Fair, Live Entertainment, Winter Crafts, Photos with Santa, and a visit from Mr. & Mrs. Claus. Parade starts at 6:00 p.m. at Rialto & Riverside Avenues. Residents are asked to bring an item for the canned food and toy drive to benefit Rialto Child Assistance and Hearts to Share. For information call (909) 421-4949.

Saturday, December 8 – Holiday In Redlands will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at A. K. Smiley Library Park, 125 Vine Street. This family friendly event features Artistan Vendor Shopping, Live Music, Food Trucks, Photo Booth with Santa, and Holiday Face painting. Proceeds from the event benefits local non-profit Refresh & Renew. Food vendors and trucks may email christina@inspiredvibeevents.com, Artisan Vendors apply at https:the inspired market.com/pages/application.

Saturday, December 8 – the City of Yucaipa and the Rotary Club of Yucaipa present Winter Fest starting with a Parade at noon followed by the Fest at 3:00 p.m. This family friendly event features a Kids Zone, Snow Zone, Trackless Train Rides, Tree Lighting ceremony at 5:55 p.m., Photos with Santa, Merchandise & Food Vendors, Beer Garden and a Y District. For information call (909) 797-2489.

Quote of the Week:

“It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future. It is a fervent wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal, and that every path may lead to peace.”

– Agnes M. Pharo, writer

