November 8, 2018

Fair:

Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 12 – First Congregational UCC, 3014 N. Sierra Way, San Bernardino presents Arts and Crafts Fair from 9:00 a.m. to to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and from11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. This event, open to the public, features over 50 crafters offering quilts, jewelry, hand knits, jams and jellies, candles and soaps, holiday gifts, plants, Christmas decorations, greeting cards, and more. There will be food for sale. For information call (909) 886-4911.

Workshop:

Sunday, November 18 – Inlandia Institute In Partnership with Riverside Art Museum presents Writing Workshop from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Riverside Art Museum (RAM), 3425 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside. This workshop, led by Frances J. Vasquez, will use inspirations from current exhibitions at RAM to give voice to the migration stories of our multicultural community. Participants will view artwork and with guided prompts reflect on their family’s migration stories or imagine their own creative immigration adventure. The workshop is free for RAM members. For information call (951) 684-7111.

Book Club:

Now to November 17 – the Young Readers’ Room at the A. K. Smiley Public Library, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, is participating in this year’s Bakers Book Club through the San Bernardino County Library. To participate visit any participating library and sign up. Libraries in San Bernardino City and Colton are also participating. The Club is open to youth between the ages of 4 to 17 and must have a parent or guardian to sign to acknowledge reading accomplishments at each level. A voucher for a free Baker’s food item will be issued as reading goals are met and for those accomplishing level 3 goals, their names will be entered into a drawing for a Samsung Galaxy Tab A.

Exhibits:

Now to November 20 – the Dutton Gallery housed within the RAFFMA Museum will display “Reclaiming Myth” a grant collaboration between California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) and the MexiCali Biennial. The project is organized by Professor of Art Ed Gomez, and includes the work of Artist in Residence Mely Barragan, and CSUSB students Ryan Clark, Paul Garcia, Melora Garcia, and Juan Nevares. For information on exhibition hours and directions to the campus museum/gallery call (909) 537-7373 or visit raffma@csusb.edu.

Now – December 11 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at (909) 537-5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Now to December 15 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum Of Art (RAFFMA) at California State University, San Bernardino presents Calafia: Manifesting the Terrestrial Paradise, a group exhibition featuring 30 artists from California and Mexico that seek to explore the spirit of California by using the mythological Black female warrior Calafia and her army of Amazon women as inspiration. She is the namesake and ruler of the fictional island of California and the subject of a sixteenth-century opus establishing her place as a powerful influence on California, a region spanning both sides of the U.S. and Mexico border. The exhibit explores and critiques California’s stories, contradictions and identities. For information on Museum hours and directions to the Museum call (909) 537-7373 or visit raffma@csusb.edu.

Save the Date:

Friday, November 9 – the Inland Empire Hispanic Leadership Council presents its 11th Year Anniversary Dinner & Awards Gala from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Historic Ioamosa, 10323 19th Street, Alta Loma. To RSVP visit http://iehlc2018gala.evenbrite.com . For information call (951) 235-5502 or info@Iehlc.org.

Saturday, November 10 – Suavecito Car Club presents Veterans Day Celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Plaza Park, 655 N. Mt. Vernon Ave., San Bernardino. This event honors local military veterans and active duty. Roll-in is from 8:30 to 10:30 with program beginning at 11:00 a.m. Entertainment by San Diego Muses, Arroyo High School Band and color guard and Veteran Resource vendors. For information call (909) 855-9093.

Saturday, November 10 – Chords Youth Enrichment presents Arts in Motion: Youth Benefit Talent Competition at 6:00 p.m. at 1696 N. G Street, San Bernardino. The completion is open to youth ages 8 to 18 and proceeds go to CHORDS new Arts & Entertainment enter. Prizes include $500.00, Video Shoot, Studio Time, and Recording contract. This event features Red Carpet, food and celebrity judges. For vendor information call (909) 723-0480 or chords.enrichment@gmail.com . For audition information call (909) 230-2901. Tickets available on eventbride.com

Saturday, November 10 – Lake Gregory Regional Park will hold the Lake Gregory Veteran’s Day Trout Derby from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lake Gregory, 24171 Lake Drive, Crestline. There is a discount for pre-registration for adults (16 and older) and for youth (15 and younger); a special price is offered for Veterans (with proof of service). Many prizes for each category. For pre-registration (closes November 9th) visit registar@lakegregoryrecreation.com For information call David at (909) 264-0973.

Sunday, November 11 – the City of San Bernardino Parks & Recreation Department presents the 18th Annual Veterans Day Salute & Parade: Honoring All Who Served. The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. at 7th and D Streets and ends at Meadowbrook Park, 250 North Sierra Way with a ceremony. Participants in the parade include Veterans Groups, Drill Teams, Marching Bands, Military Vehicles, Classic Cars and On Site Veterans Resources. For information and registration call (909) 384-5332. Registration donations will benefit Disabled American Veterans.

Sunday, November 11 – the Redlands Quality of Life Department presents Redlands Veterans Day Parade and Observance from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The parade route is from Redlands High School to Jennie Davis Park ( Citrus Ave. to Eureka St. to State St. to Texas St. To Redlands Blvd. to New York St.) the Observance is at the Park (Corner Of Texas and Redlands Blvd.) 10:45 after the parade. Celebration at the Park includes: food, beer garden, vendor booths and Kids Zone hosted by American Legion Posts 106 and 650.

Sunday, November 11- the City of Grand Terrace presents a Celebration of Inland Empire Veterans from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Freedom Park, 21950 Pico Street. This year’s veteran inductees Ceremony is at 3:00 p.m. Food trucks and entertainment are planned throughout the day and festivities will conclude with a state-of-the-art art laser light show at sundown. For information visit www.grandterrace-ca.gov.

Veterans Day November 11 ( November 12 observed)

Monday, November 12 – the City of Yucaipa will hold Veteran’s Day Ceremony: Honoring All Who Served at 11:00 a.m. at the Yucaipa Community Park, 34900 Oak Glen Road. This is free and family friendly event.

Tuesday, November 13 – San Bernardino Valley College Veterans Resource Center in cooperation with the Veterans Club presents Veterans Day: Honoring All Who Served from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. This event will feature guest speakers, Marine Corp Birthday Recognition and Cake Cutting, Opportunity Drawing and food. To RSVP for this semi-formal event call (909) 384-4411. The College is,located at 701 South Mt. Vernon Ave. free parking in lots 9, 10,& 11.

Thursday, November 15 – Family Service Association (FSA) presents its Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon & Craft Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Redlands Senior Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. There is a suggested donation for lunch of $3.00 for seniors (62+) and $6.00 for non-seniors. For required pre-registration call (909) 793-6999.

Friday, November 16 – the City of Redlands Recreation Services will hold its Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Ed Hales Park on the corner of Fifth and State Streets. This free community event will feature music, complimentary hot cocoa, and a grand lighting ceremony. Participants are urged to bring a receipt of purchase between November 10 – 16 from a downtown merchant to be entered into an opportunity drawing.

Saturday, November 17 – the Inland Empire Chapter Of Childhelp presents the 18th Annual Forest Of Hope: “A Velvet Christmas” Luncheon & Tree Presentation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the National Orange Show Valencia Room, 689 South E Street with entrance on Arrowhead Ave., Gate 9. Proceeds from this event benefits Childhelp which provides services for children victims of abuse, neglect and at-risk. This event features door prizes, music, opportunity drawings, live and silent auction and of course trees. To RSVP call Helga at (909) 200-9463 or Peggy at (909) 936-2130.

Saturday, November 17 – the Humane Society Of San Bernardino Valley presents Santa Paws Photos & Holiday Boutique from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 374 W. Orange Show Road. The Holiday Boutique will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature gifts for pets and humans, plus a bake sale, tamale sales and raffle prizes. Santa Photo registration will be open starting at 8:00 a.m. and different size are available for purchase. Pets who attend should be nonaggressive and have the appropriate temperament to deal with a crowd. All pets must be current on vaccines and on a short non-retractable leash.

Saturday, November 17 – the Corona Lemon Festival will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 815 West 6th Street. The public is invited to participate in the many activities planned for the day. Sponsors include the the Corona Art Association. This free family friendly event includes: a Bake-off with Lemons, Arts & Crafts Show, Art Vendors, Crafter Vendors, Opportunity Drawings, Inflatable Bouncer for children and teens, live entertainment and dance, and many food vendors. For information call (951) 735-3226.

Sunday, November 18 – the Community Action Partnership Of San Bernardino County will hold a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and Resource Fair from 20:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 696 S. Tippecanoe Ave, San Bernardino. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. Limit one turkey per household. For sponsorship or booth set-up call Amanda at (909) 723-1693 or Marlene at (909) 723-1517

Quote of the Week:

“Tolerance, like any aspect of peace, is forever a work in progress, never completed, and, if we’re as intelligent as we like to think we are, never abandoned.”

– Octavia E. Butler, science fiction writer

