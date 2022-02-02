NSG Impact’s Valentine’s Day Giveaway featuring pro boxer Darious Harris set to give away free winter clothing

Local Advertisement

On Saturday, February 12, Never Stop Grinding Impact is hosting its first-ever Valentines’ Day Giveaway where it’ll be providing registered attendees with free, brand new clothing, groceries, household necessities, and more.

The San Bernardino County Public Defenders Office will also be administering expungements on-site.

“Our goal is to spread more love this Valentine’s Day, we didn’t want to stop at Christmas, so we’re going to be continuously impacting our community, with giveaways for children and adults, throughout the year,” said NSG Impact Founder & CEO Darious Harris.

“Warm clothing is so necessary during this time of year, so I’m happy we’re able to provide it to those in need to elevate their wellbeing and quality of life,”

Local Advertisement

In the current economic climate where COVID-19 is running rampant through communities, and employers are no longer providing paid sick COVID leave…many people in Rialto and beyond have been hit with much uncertainty.

“It’s important Ito give back to the community during a time like right now, with all the continuous challenges COVID-19 brings people are struggling. There was already a need for clothing, groceries, and essential household items in Rialto, but it’s needed now more than ever,” continued Harris.

All residents in Rialto and neighboring cities are required to RSVP to the Valentine’s Day Giveaway ASAP at neverstopgrindingimpact.com.

“I’d like to shout out the NSG Impact team for helping coordinate this event, IEHP who will be administering free COVID-19 vaccines onsite, Mayor Deborah Robertson for helping us secure a location, anyone who shared a flyer or told a friend, and all of our sponsors for contributing,” Harris said.

“Remember when we all work together, communities are impacted positively,” concluded Harris.

The giveaway will be held at 1435 N Willow Ave, Rialto — from noon to 5 p.m.