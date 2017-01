Obituary John M. Acosta

John Acosta 92, passed away on December 24, 2016. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Dora; children Laura Burnett (Clark), John Acosta, Mark Acosta (Kathy), Diana Santana (Ernie); grandchildren Johnny and Daniel Acosta, Adrienne and Alec Acosta, Moses and Kristen Felix; great-grandchildren Alexa and Jonah Ayala; and sisters Rosie Rodriguez, Helen Acosta, and Teresa Guzman. He attended Chino Schools including ‘D’ Street. John served in the United States Navy during WWII and retired from Kaiser Steel after 23 years.

Mass will be held on Monday, January 9, at 10:30 a.m. at San Salvador Church 169 West ‘L’ Street in Colton. Burial will be held at Hermosa Gardens 900 N. Meridian Ave., Colton.