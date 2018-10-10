October 11, 2018

Local Advertisement

Art Festival:

Friday, October 12, Saturday, October 13 & Sunday, October 14 – the three day 39th Annual Art for Heaven’s Sake Festival will be held on the grounds and gardens of the Redlands United Church of Christ, 168 Bellevue Ave. Exhibitors and guests from all over Southern California attend this annual event. Proceeds benefit the church and many community non-profit organizations. Hours are Friday 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. artist reception; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For information on artists, exhibitors and guest visit artforheavenssake.org.

Hispanic Heritage:

Now to October 15 – the Bloomington Branch Library of the San Bernardino County Library will feature a variety of special events, activities and recommended books to read in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The library is located at 18028 Valley Blvd. For information call (909) 820-0533 or visit the library’s online catalog at www.sbclib.org.

Pow Wow

Friday, October 12, Saturday, October 13 & Sunday, October 14 – the 23rd annual San Manuel Band Of Serrano Mission Indians Pow Wow at California State University, San Bernardino in the soccer fields. This is the largest pow wow held in the state of California with the $250,000 in cash available for dancing, drumming and singing contests. This family friendly event also features non-competitive intertribal dancing and exhibitions. Attendees will enjoy a variety of arts and crafts vendors, including food, jewelry and art. Start times are: Friday, 5:00 p.m. to midnight with Grand Entry at 8:00p.m.; Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to midnight with Grand Entry at 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with Grand Entry at 1:00 p.m. Admission is free and there is free parking in lots G and H on Coyote Drive.

Exhibits:

Now to October 14 – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, presents “Nuestra Cultura Colorida,“ an exhibit honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s organized and curated in partnership with the Inland Empire Latino Art Association, featuring works by Inland Empire artists.

Now to October 19 – The Little Gallery Of San Bernardino, 459 W. 4th Street, presents the works of artist A. E. Van Fleet from his Material series. Van Fleet’s inspiration comes from properties attributed to animals, plants, metals, gems, and minerals which he then uses to create collections based on symbolic associations with characters from popular culture. This is free to the public. For a viewing appointment and information email thelittlegallerysb@gmail.com or via Instagram @The_Little_Gallery_SB

Now to October 27 – the Colton Area Museum will exhibit entries from its Dia De Los Muertos Tombstone Design Contest at the Museum, 380 N. La Cadena Drive. A closing event for this exhibit is Saturday, October 27 from noon to 3:00 p.m. For information and for exhibit hours call (909) 648-5768.

Now – October 31 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents a photographic exhibit by Michael Hardison, “This Beautiful San Bernardino” at the center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Hardison’s view: “… the City is beautiful with a rich and diverse history and with the potential to regain its vibrancy and strength.” The images in this exhibit and forthcoming books portray the artist’s view of San Bernardino – “…confirming that beauty exists here, if you slow down and look for it.” For information on exhibit viewing hours call (909) 888-6400.

Now – November 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents the 4 Threads: New Work, an exploration of the contemporary Chicano experience. This exhibit features the work Jaime Chavez, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jaime Munoz, and Jaime “GERMS” Zacarias. These talented and acclaimed artists share the exuberance, richness, and pathos of their complex cultural identity. Each brings their own perspective and personal exploration of their community: Jaime Munoz, Mesoamerican imagery; Jaime Chavez, Cholo styles of the 70’s and 80’s; Jaime Zacarias, cleverly stylized Lucha Squids; and Gerardo Monterrubio, clay vessels that combine the elements of Mexican mural painting with his artist beginnings as a graffiti artist.

Now to November 20 – the Dutton Gallery housed within the RAFFMA Museum will display “Reclaiming Myth” a grant collaboration between California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) and the MexiCali Biennial. The project is organized by Professor of Art Ed Gomez, and includes the work of Artist in Residence Mely Barragan, and CSUSB students Ryan Clark, Paul Garcia, Melora Garcia, and Juan Nevares. For information on exhibition hours and directions to the campus museum/gallery call (909) 537-7373 or visit raffma@csusb.edu.

Save the Date:

Friday, October 12 – a Candle Light Vigil in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Option House, Inc, 813 N. D Street, San Bernardino. Attendees will light candles in honor of D.V. Victims and survivors and walk from Option House to the San Bernardino Police Department. For information call (909) 383-1602.

Saturday, October 13 – the Humane Society Of San Bernardino Valley presents Howler-ween Casino Night & Dog House Auction from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Humane Society, 374 W. Orange Rd., San Bernardino. The evening, for guests 21 years or age and older, includes gambling, dancing, dinner and prizes. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costume for a chance to win Best Costume Trophy. The auction features one of a kind bird houses, dog houses and cat beds. Tickets may be purchased by calling (909) 386-1400 ext. 224 or 218 or visit www.hssbv.org

Saturday, October 13 – the Colton Area Museum, 380 North La Cadena, presents A Walk through the Garden Gate: Stories from the Tombstones of the Notorious and Famous at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Stuart White, retired Senior Coroner’s Investigator and Adjunct Instructor who will tell of his journeys with life – and death – in search of remarkable individuals in some of the most legendary cemeteries.

Saturday, October 13 – the Rialto Fire Department will hold an its Annual Pancake Breakfast/Open House from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Rialto Fire, 131 S. Willow Ave. This family friendly event features music, activities, raffles, demonstrations and more. For information call (909) 820-2693.

Saturday, October 13 – Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library will screen “The Cure” a worldwide study about health, nutrition, and the environment. A journey into healing ourselves and the planet at 2:30 p.m. in the Bing Wong Auditorium. This film is directed by Emmanuel Itier who will be able for Q & A. For information visit https://tinyurl.com/y9yk9u42.

Saturday, October 13 – the San Bernardino County Fire Department will hold an Open House in celebration. Of Fire Prevention Week from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 200 East 3rd Street, San Bernardino. This event features static apparatus displays, kid’s hose squirt, photos with Sparky and more. This family friendly event is free

Sunday, October 14 – Volunteers for Veterans Foundation presents the 28th Annual Veterans Memorial Car Show from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Sylvan Park, 900-998 East High Ave, Redlands. Cars can enter the show at 8:00 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 10:: a.m. This event is limited to 600 cars and features a variety of foods, bingo, live and silent auction and opportunity drawing. The show is free to spectators. Car registration applications are available on line at vfvffoundation.com

Monday, October 15 – the A. K. Smiley Library presents Bohemian Majesty: A Night of Slavic & Gypsy Music at 6:00 p.m. at the A.K.Smiley Library Contemporary Club 173 S. Eureka Street, Redlands. This free program features Paul Stein, violinist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 36 years with friends Kyle Champion on cello and Wen-Ting Valentina Huang on piano. For information call (909) 798-7565.

Monday, October 15 – The Redlands Community Senior Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave, presents “Dessert and Dialogue” featuring Renee Schiavone, Senior field editor for Patch News Media from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. The discussion will focus on Patch and its network and its community website and the process of news gathering in today’s world. This a free program after the Senior nutritional lunch is served which is available to guests for a small fee. For information contact the Center at (909) 798-7579.

Monday, October 15 – in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and kicking-off the events of San Bernardino Valley College’s Undocumented Student Action Week, artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez will discuss the creation of her iconic butterfly which has been adopted by migrants and Dreamers as a symbol of hope. Her lecture begins at 6:00 p.m. in the college’s Business Building Room 100. Parking and admission is free. The college is located at 701 S. Vernon Ave.

Thursday, October 18 – San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) presents the 4th Annual Horror Film Festival #4 – The Lost Boys at 6:00 p.m. in the SBVC Library Viewing Room 149. Professor Daihim Fozouni and selected panelist who will discuss themes and answer question after the showing of this iconic 80’s film. Free pizza and popcorn will available prior to the viewing. Parking and admission is free. SBVC is located at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.

Friday, October 19 – the San Bernardino Valley College Music Department presents the 4th Annual Battle of the Bands from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. p.m. in the campus’ Greek Theater. This free event is a judged battle. Bands interested in participating contact the music department at MAC.SBVC@GMAIL.COM The college is located at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Parking is free.

Quote of the Week:

“Optimism is the ultimate definition of a leader. A leader has to look optimistically at what is ahead while not ignoring the challenges that must be overcome. Those challenges are in government, politics, world leadership, and even in community life.”

-Linda McMahon

