October 25, 2018

Workshop:

Saturday, October 27 – the City of San Bernardino Water Department presents Water-Saving Gardens Workshop from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Middle College High School, 1260 W. Esperanza Street. This free workshop will help participants grow a water efficient fall vegetable garden. Topics include: Water Efficient Edible Gardening; Fall Plant Selection; Efficient Tree Care and more. To reserve a seat call (909) 384-5141. Attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes including Landscape Design Kits, edible garden starter kits, composting bins plus complimentary snacks and refreshments.

Clinic:

Now to October 31 – The Humane Society Of Society Of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) is offering 100 $20 spay and neuter surgeries for both dogs and cats under a grant from from ASPCA & Subaru San Bernardino. Call HSSBV at (909) 386-1400 to book an appointment. Please mention the ASPCA or Subaru when booking the appointment, available until funding lasts. There are no location or income requirements to qualify for the program. There is additional cost for vaccines and other services.

Exhibits:

Now to October 27 – the Colton Area Museum will exhibit entries from its Dia De Los Muertos Tombstone Design Contest at the Museum, 380 N. La Cadena Drive. A closing event for this exhibit is Saturday, October 27 from noon to 3:00 p.m. For information and for exhibit hours call (909) 648-5768.

Now – October 31 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents a photographic exhibit by Michael Hardison, “This Beautiful San Bernardino” at the center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Hardison’s view: “… the City is beautiful with a rich and diverse history and with the potential to regain its vibrancy and strength.” The images in this exhibit and forthcoming books portray the artist’s view of San Bernardino – “…confirming that beauty exists here, if you slow down and look for it.” For information on exhibit viewing hours call (909) 888-6400.

Save the Date:

Friday, October 26 – Music Changing Lives presents Music Fest from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 West Lugonia Ave. This student talent show will have cash prizes, food and music. This free event is open to all ages.

Friday, October 26 – the City of Redlands Recreation Services presents Lights on After School Unity Fest, a Project Of the Afterschool Alliance from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. This free event for all ages features Student Talent Contests, Cash prizes, Music & Food, Costume Contest (wear your Halloween costume), Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting, Opportunity Drawings, and Games & Activities. For information call (909) 798-7572.

Friday, October 26 – the YMCA Of East Valley presents Halloween at the Y from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Highland YMCA, 7793 Central Ave. This free family friendly event features haunted mazes, carnival-style games in a safe environment. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their scariest costumes. For information call (909) 435-9622.

Saturday, October 27 – California State University, San Bernardino’s “Latino Baseball History Project” with The Smithsonian National Museum Of American History’s “Latinos and Baseball: In the Barrios and the Big Leagues” present a special collecting event. This event themed “Latinas on the Diamond” has two goals: to record Latino Baseball and softball stories, as well as celebrate Latina players who, in the fight for gender equality, forged their own identities and support networks through the game. The all day event is free and open to the public at the John M. Pfau Library, Room PL – 5005 (fifth floor). Memorabilia is welcomed such as vintage photographs, uniforms, gloves, bats, balls, baseball cards programs, autographs, news stories. Guest registration begins at 8:00 a.m with program at 9:00 a.m. A complimentary parking permit is available at the main information Center Kiosk located on University Parkway.

Saturday, October 27 – the Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association and the Lutheran Church of Our Savior present Trunk ‘n Treat Movie Night screening Coco from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. This family friendly event feature food, games, and activities. All are invited to decorate the trunks of their cars and pass out candy. The. Church is located at 5050 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino.

Saturday, October 27 – the San Bernardino Public Library presents Kid Zorro a bilingual puppet musical at 2:00 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library Bing Wong Auditorium, 555 W. 6th Street. This presentation is facilitated by Noteworthy Puppets.

Saturday, October 27 – Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library presents Anime Relief Offices Cosplay Contest and Pokémon Go Event at 1:05 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library, 6th & E Streets. Prizes will be given in various categories and age groups. There will also be Anime Screenings with a Halloween theme. For information visit www.sbpl.org.

Saturday, October 27 – the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra presents its 90th Season Opener and Gala at the California Theatre, 562 W. 4th Street. Festivities begin with the 90th Season Gala at 5:00 p.m. under the tent next to the theatre. This black tie optional event celebrates the 90th Anniversary of the Symphony and the birthday of Symphony Board President Dean McVay. At 7:30 the 90th Season Concert begins featuring the Los Robles Master Chorale. The program includes the world premiere commissioned Symphony “Voices of the West by composer John Wineglass; Tchaikovsky’s Capriccio Italian, op.45; Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on the theme by Paganini featuring pianist HyeJin Kim; and Resspighi’s Pine Of Rome. Guest conductor is Laura Jackson. For information and tickets call (909) 381-5388 or visit www.sanbernardinosymphony.org Special ticket prices are available for students and military with ID.

Saturday, October 27 – the Redlands Conservancy presents Canyon Safaris: Web of Life in the Wild from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This outdoor program is geared towards ages 5 to 18 and their parents. The City of Redlands is offering free transportation for families to attend. All materials, snacks and guidance will be provided. City buses will depart from the Redlands Community Center, 111 Lugonia at 8:15 a.m. and transport families to Gateway Ranch and Outdoor Education Center, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, San Timoteo Nature Sanctuary. For information call (909) 798-7572. To register on line: http://bit.ly/2DLL0mt.

Saturday, October 27 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum Of Art (RAFFMA) presents RAFFMAWEEN, a family friendly celebration from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. Families are invited to dress in costume and enjoy a spooky museum experience with arts and crafts for all ages, cookie decorating and a costume contest plus snacks and music. This event is free however there is a $3 (cash only) parking fee. For information call (909) 537-7373.

Saturday, October 27 – Citrus Plaza, 27512 W. Lugonia Ave, Redlands presents Halloween Bash from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This child friendly event features Pumpkin Decorating, Costume Parade, Petting Zoo, Western Style Photo Booth, Trick-or-Treating, Face Painting, and Arts & Crafts. Parent or Guardian must be present at all times. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2NoENN1

Sunday, October 28 – Loma Linda University Health presents Family Health Fair Free 5K Walk/Run from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Loma Linda University Drayson Center, 25040 Stewart Street. Over 40 booths will be offering free health screenings, flu shots for those 3 years and older, a kids fun zone, live demos, and more including an opportunity to win a Disneyland family package. The 5K starts at 8:00 a.m.and the Family Health Fair is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 28 – the Association Of Latino Faculty, Staff and Student at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) presents Dia De Los Muertos from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. This free kid friendly event features activities, food, music, Ballet Folkloricos, a community altar, calaveras auction and a photo booth. A movie screening of Coco is also scheduled There is free parking in Lot D.

Sunday, October 28 – the Redlands Art Association presents Art on State Street & the Redlands Downtown Art Walk from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Over 100 artists will participate in this Downtown event on State Street and surrounding alleys, patios and stores.

Monday, October 29 – Option House presents Art Exhibit by Maricruz Sibaja from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This fundraiser benefits the work of Option House to provide services for victims of domestic violence. For information and tickets visit www.optionhouseinc.com or email kauebec@optionhouseinc.com.

Monday, October 29 – the Department Of Child Support Services, 10417 Mountain View Ave, Loma Linda, will hold a Harvest Resource Fair from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Resources available include: Legal Forms Assistance, Child Support Assistance, Family Nutrition Information, Online GED Information, and Employment & Job Training Resources. Children are welcome to wear costumes and games and prizes will be given.

Wednesday, October 31 – Rialto Community Services presents Halloween Hi-Jinks from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Rialto Civic Center on Willow Ave. Between 1st Street and Rialto Ave. This event features features free activities that include movie viewing of The Princess & the Frog, Kreepy Kreatures, Midway, Games, Photo Booth, Arts & Crafts, Masquerade Mask Contest. Wrist band available for pre-Sale at $5 and Day of the Event at $8 provides access to Madrid Gras Funhouse, Cro-O Slide, Fun Run Jumper, Silhouette Artist, and Masquerade Mayhem Scare Zone. Pre-Sale wrist bands on sale at Community Services Department, 214 N. Palm Ave., Suite 204 or call (909) 421-4949.

Wednesday, October 31 – the City of Grand Terrace presents 2018 Trunk/Trick or Treat from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Richard Rollins Park, 22745 De Berry Street. This family friendly event features costume contest for different age groups starting from 0 to 16+ as well as Dog costume judging.

Wednesday, October 31 – the Salvation Army San Bernardino Corps, 2626 Pacific Street, San Bernardino is sponsoring Trunk or Treat from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. This kid friendly event is safe and fun around the trunks of cars and a carnival area.

Thursday, November 1 – the Latino Faculty, Staff and Administrators Association In partnership with the San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee and the SBVC Art Department presents the 12th Annual El Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at 5:00 p.m. in the Art Gallery complex. This family friendly event features artist and community designed alters, food vendors, art sale, dance and music, face painting and a free screening of Coco at 6:00 p.m. SBVC is located at 701 South Mt. Vernon Ave.

Friday, November 2 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents Dia de los Muertos Celebration: A Remembrance and Celebration of the Life Of Those We Loved from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street (11th and E), San Bernardino. This event features a film screening of Coco, a performance of “Remember Me” sung by Refugio (Ernie) Luna, refreshments of chocolate, pan dulce, and popcorn with “Scull” painting follows the movie.

Friday, November 2 – the Fontana-Rialto Elks Lodge will hold its Annual Holiday Gift and Craft Boutique from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 1540 W. Rialto Ave., Rialto.

Quote of the Week:

“Democracy is not just the right to vote, it is the right to live in dignity.”

– Naomi Klein, author, social activist and filmmaker

