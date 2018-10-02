October 4, 2018

Local Advertisement

Art Festival:

Friday, October 12, Saturday, October 13 & Sunday, October 14 – the three day 39th Annual Art for Heaven’s Sake Festival will be held on the grounds and gardens of the Redlands United Church of Christ, 168 Bellevue Ave, Redlands. Exhibitors and guests from all over Southern California attend this annual event. Proceeds benefit the church and many community non-profit organizations. Hours are Friday 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. artist reception; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For information on artists, exhibitors and guest visit artforheavenssake.org.

Hispanic Heritage:

Now to October 15 – the Bloomington Branch Library of the San Bernardino County Library will feature a variety of special events, activities and recommended books to read in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The library is located at 18028 Valley Blvd. For information call (909) 820-0533 or visit the library’s online catalog at www.sbclib.org.

Pow Wow

Friday, October 12, Saturday, October 13 & Sunday, October 14 – the 23rd annual San Manuel Band Of Serrano Mission Indians Pow Wow at California State University, San Bernardino in the soccer fields. This is the largest pow wow held in the state of California with the $250,000 in cash available for dancing, drumming and singing contests. This family friendly event also features non-competitive intertribal dancing and exhibitions. Attendees will enjoy a variety of arts and crafts vendors, including food, jewelry and art. Start times are: Friday, 5:00 p.m. to midnight with Grand Entry at 8:00p.m.; Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to midnight with Grand Entry at 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with Grand Entry at 1:00 p.m. Admission is free. Public parking is free in lots G and H on Coyote Drive.

Classes:

Mondays – Now to October 15 – the Redlands Community Center will hold Ballroom Dance Classes from 7:00 to 8:15 p.m. at the Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. This group of classes will focus on the waltz. Tango lessons will be offered October 22nd to November 12th. Classes are $25 per couple per lesson. For information call (909) 798-7572 or email RecreationStaff@cityofredlands.org.

Exhibits:

Now to October 14 – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, presents “Nuestra Cultura Colorida,“ an exhibit honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s organized and curated in partnership with the Inland Empire Latino Art Association, featuring works by Inland Empire artists.

Now to October 27 – the Colton Area Museum will exhibit entries from its Dia De Los Muertos Tombstone Design Contest at the Museum, 380 N. La Cadena Drive. A closing event for this exhibit is Saturday, October 27 from noon to 3:00 p.m. For information and for exhibit hours call (909) 648-5768.

Now – October 31 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents a photographic exhibit by Michael Hardison, “This Beautiful San Bernardino” at the center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Hardison’s view: “… the City is beautiful with a rich and diverse history and with the potential to regain its vibrancy and strength.” The images in this exhibit and forthcoming books portray the artist’s view of San Bernardino – “…confirming that beauty exists here, if you slow down and look for it.” For information on exhibit viewing hours call (909) 888-6400.

Now to November 20 – the Dutton Gallery housed within the RAFFMA Museum will display “Reclaiming Myth” a grant collaboration between California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) and the MexiCali Biennial. The project is organized by Professor of Art Ed Gomez, and includes the work of Artist in Residence Mely Barragan, and CSUSB students Ryan Clark, Paul Garcia, Melora Garcia, and Juan Nevares. For information on exhibition hours and directions to the campus museum/gallery call (909) 537-7373 or visit raffma@csusb.edu.

Saturday, October to December 15 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum Of Art (RAFFMA) at California State University, San Bernardino presents Calafia: Manifesting the Terrestrial Paradise, a group exhibition featuring 30 artists from California and Mexico that seek to explore the spirit of California by using the mythological Black female warrior Calafia and her army of Amazon women as inspiration. She is the namesake and ruler of the fictional island of California and the subject of a sixteenth-century opus establishing her place as a powerful influence on California, a region spanning both sides of the U.S. and Mexico border. The exhibit explores and critiques California’s stories, contradictions and identities. For information on Museum hours and directions to the Museum call (909) 537-7373 or visit raffma@csusb.edu.

Save the Date:

Friday, October 5 – the City of San Bernardino Park’s, Recreation and Community Services Department and the 2018 Inland Empire Senior Games Committee present The Senior Health and Resource Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fifth Street Senior Center, 600 West Fifth Street. This event features free services including blood pressure checks, flu shoots, haircuts, nutritional education, food and other health related resources. For information and to volunteer call (909) 384-5430.

Saturday, October 6 – Fighting 4 the Tata’s Breast Cancer Organization is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Festival in the Park from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Rialto City Park, 130 E. San Bernardino Ave. This free family friendly event features a Health Fair and education, competitions, the Ribbon Wall Of Love, Kids Zone, food and beverage vendors, live music, dancing, comedy, silent auction fundraiser and much more.

Saturday, October 6 – the Board of Directors of Community of Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) presents a benefit Piano Recital and Gala featuring “Two Piano Journey” at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Redlands,1200 E. Colton Ave., Redlands. Featured artists are Michelle and Christopher Kuo, a world-class piano ensemble, performing the classical works of Sergei Rachmaninov. An elegant Reception and Dinner will follow the Recital emceed by Bryon Russell, former Lakers NBA Star. Highlight of the Gala is the presentation of the Community Action Legacy Awards. For information and tickets (special pricing for seniors and students) call (909) 723-1523 or email info@capsbc.org.

Saturday, October 6 – the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of San Bernardino present the 6th Annual Rendezvous: Back to Route US 66 Where It All Began from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Downtown San Bernardino. All custom cars & motorcycles of any year are welcome. This event features “Cruisin’ Good Ol’ Downtown, Cartobest “Beer Garden”, food & merchandise vendors, Iive entertainment & DJ, creative kids’ games, Open Header Contest, People Choice Awards, Poker Run, and Pancake Breakfast. For information call (909) 885-7515 or rendezvoustoroute66.com or sba.chamber@verizon.net.

Saturday, October 6 – the OSTA Agua Mansa Chapter, the San Bernardino County Museum and the Agua Mansa Cemetery present Old Spanish Trail Day & 50th Anniversary Of National Trails System. The public is invited at 11:00 a.m. for mule packing demonstrations at Agua Mansa Pioneer Cementary, 2001 W. Agua Mansa Rd. Colton. This family friendly event features crafts, information, music and dance from every stop of the trail which covers several southwestern states. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com.

Saturday & Sunday, October 6 & 7 – Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral, 265 W. 25th Street, San Bernardino, presents Fall Festival, Celebrating the 40th Anniversary Of the Diocese Of San Bernardino. This family friendly event is open to the public and will feature food, live music, entertainment, games, bounce house, live auctions, raffles, more. Saturday hours are 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For information call Frank Lootens at (909) 882-1614 or Father Dong at (909) 883-8991 ext. 12.

Sunday, October 10 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation’s Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 Del Rosa Dr. San Bernardino. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are urged to bring their own bags. For information call (909) 447-7799.

Monday, October 11 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation’s Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Jones Elementary School, 700 N. F Street, San Bernardino. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are urged to bring their own bags. For information call (909) 447-7799.

Thursday, October 11 – the San Bernardino County Farm Bureau will hold its 101st dinner and award event – Harvesting Community, Celebrating our 101st Anniversary from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at The Pond At Casey Orchards, 1365 E. Pioneer Ave., Redlands. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/SBCSBA-101st-annual-dinner-ticket-49855108973 or by mail at P.O. Box 10668 San Bernardino CA 92423.

Saturday, October 13 – the Humane Society Of San Bernardino Valley presents Howler-ween Casino Night & Dog House Auction from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Humane Society, 374 W. Orange Rd., San Bernardino. The evening, for guests 21 years or age and older, includes gambling, dancing, dinner and prizes. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costume for a chance to win Best Costume Trophy. The auction features one of a kind bird houses, dog houses and cat beds. Tickets may be purchased by calling (909) 386-1400 ext. 224 or 218 or visit www.hssbv.org

Saturday, October 13 – the Colton Area Museum, 380 North La Cadena, presents A Walk through the Garden Gate: Stories from the Tombstones of the Notorious and Famous at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Stuart White, retired Senior Coroner’s Investigator and Adjunct Instructor who will tell of his journeys with life – and death – in search of remarkable individuals in some of the most legendary cemeteries.

