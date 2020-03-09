Off road racing’s premier championship kicks off 2020 season with SoCal doubleheader

Local Advertisement

The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO will bring its one-of-a-kind brand of high-flying, door-banging excitement to the off-road epicenter of Southern California for a weekend doubleheader that will kick off the 2020 season. On Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, the General Tire SoCal Shootout Presented by K&N Filters, will serve as the opening event of the world’s premier off-road racing series from San Bernardino’s famed Glen Helen Raceway. As the most competitive championship on dirt, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series pits the most talented off-road racers on the planet against one another across a increasingly dynamic collection of fan-friendly, pulse-pounding racetracks, establishing the preeminent form of off-road racing as we know it.

For the past decade the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series has set the standard for the sport of closed-course off-road by continuously expanding the footprint of this dirt-slinging sensation of speed, power, and precision. While the West Coast footprint brings hallmark events to the states of Arizona, California, and Nevada, the championship has also established a growing tradition on the shores of Baja, Mexico, and in the lush farmlands of the Midwest. It is on these dirt battlegrounds where the sport’s most iconic names and its most promising young talent converge to provide an off-road spectacle that stands alone in the world of motorsports, where two-ton, 900-horsepower trucks glide across the rough terrain and soar through the air like an off-road ballet. The competition is fierce, so bumping and banging is the name of the game, and whoever emerges triumphant will have laid it all on the line to earn that success.

Glen Helen Raceway sits nestled at the base of the passage that bisects the San Gabriel Mountains and San Bernardino Mountains. Its mountainside setting has made Glen Helen a pristine location for off-road motorsports excitement of all varieties, thanks to its rough terrain and natural elevation changes, which has thrilled racing fans throughout Southern California for more than three decades. With this legacy, it’s fitting that Glen Helen serves as the proverbial home race for the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, which is headquartered a mere 30 miles away. The track layout at Glen Helen features all the hallmarks of a world class short-course venue, highlighted by its sweeping first turn, a tricky roller section, and a massive table-top jump, all of which connect via tight, technical 180-degree turns. The competition here is always tight, and when you consider what’s still on the line for the drivers contending for a title, it provides a tense atmosphere that will only serve to benefit the thousands of fans that will fill the grandstands.

Leading the way amongst a large and talented collection of local competitors is Riverside, California, native RJ Anderson. One of the sport’s brightest young stars, Anderson was born into the off-road with the help of his father, Randy, who served as the longtime crew chief of Walker Evans, arguably the biggest name in the history of off-road racing. As a result, RJ’s career path was all but destined to bring success, and early in his teenage years he was already turning heads with his raw talent. Over the course of his decade-long career, Anderson has won multiple championships and has established himself surefire superstar across the dirt sports industry.

Local Advertisement

In addition to Anderson, the Southern California representation heading into Glen Helen also includes the likes of freestyle motocross legend Brian Deegan and his daughter, NASCAR rising star Hailie Deegan (Temecula), as well as multi-time champion Kyle LeDuc (Temecula).

While the big, powerful trucks of Pro 2 and Pro 4 are often the show stoppers, a total of nine different classes combine to provide an exceptionally competitive and captivating weekend of racing where men, women, boys, and girls of all ages will duke it out in a battle for victory. Few sports are as inclusive and family friendly as the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, and rarely does any sport provide the amount of awe and excitement regularly seen in this one-of-a-kind championship. It’s something no motorsports fan will want to miss.