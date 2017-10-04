Omnitrans announces 2nd Annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest

On Saturday, October 14, Omnitrans will hold its 2nd Annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest at the San Bernardino Transit Center (SBTC) featuring cash prizes for artists, refreshments, live music, and promotional giveaways.

“We are building on the success of our 2016 contest which attracted 15 contestants and over 100 spectators,” said Omnitrans spokesperson Wendy Williams. “We love to see the transit center serve as a community gathering place along with being a regional transportation hub. We invite the community out to experience both the transit center and the talents of local artists.”

The transit center, which opened in September 2015, is located at the southwest corner of Rialto Avenue and E Street in downtown San Bernardino. Over 5,000 passengers pass through the SBTC each weekday, making connections with 14 Omnitrans bus routes including the sbX green line. The multimodal hub also provides connections to routes operated by Mountain Transit, Victor Valley Transit Authority and Pass Transit. Metrolink service will be extended to the site later this year. Riverside Transit Agency will offer a connection in January 2018.

The theme for the 2017 sidewalk chalk art contest is “Connecting our Community.” Prizes of $300, $150 and $100 will be awarded for first, second and third place in the adult category. All children 13 and under who participate will receive a prize. Omnitrans will provide live music, promotional goodies and refreshments for all in attendance.

Chalk will be provided to contestants 13 and younger, but adults should bring their own.

8:30 a.m. artist check-in; contest from 9 – 11 a.m., noon winners will be announced. Register online.

