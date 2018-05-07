Omnitrans Expands Freeway Express in Yucaipa, Redlands, San Bernardino

Local Advertisement

Omnitrans expanded service hours on its freeway express Route 208 effective Monday, May 7, 2018 toimprove connections between Yucaipa, Redlands, and San Bernardino.

The weekday-only route now offers four morning trips departing from Yucaipa Transit Center between 4:28am to 7:20am and four evening trips departing from San Bernardino between 5:00pm and 7:30pm.

Route 208, which travels primarily on Interstate 10, launched in May 2017 with three morning and three evening trips. Customers requested additional trips to better match work schedules and improve transfer connections. Travel time on Route 208 between Yucaipa and San Bernardino averages 45 minutes, which is about twice as fast as using local bus routes. Route 208 also stops in downtown Redlands about midway in the schedule.

“In San Bernardino, Route 208 passengers can connect with Metrolink trains going to Los Angeles and Orange Counties or transfer to 17 other local and regional bus routes,” said Omnitrans spokesperson Wendy Williams.

The San Bernardino Transit Center (SBTC) is the hub for 10 Omnitrans local bus routes, three freeway express routes and the sbX rapid transit line. SBTC also hosts routes operated by Riverside Transit Agency, Victor Valley Transit Authority, Mountain Transit and Pass Transit, plus Metrolink’s San Bernardino and Inland Empire/Orange County commuter rail lines.

Omnitrans bus fares are $1.75 one-way or $5 for a 1-day pass. Discounts are available for youth 18 and under, senior citizens age 62 and up, military veterans and people with disabilities. Personalized routing assistance is available at 800-9-OMNIBUS (800-966-6428) or online at www.omnitrans.org.

Trip planner: http://www.omnitrans.org/getting-around/plan-a-trip/trip-planner/

Route 208 stops – Map/Schedule here

Yucaipa Transit Center (Yucaipa Blvd. at 5 th )

Yucaipa Blvd. at 10 th

Yucaipa Blvd. at Sand Canyon Rd.

Downtown Redlands (Redlands Blvd. at Orange St.)

Hospitality Lane at Hunts Lane

San Bernardino Transit Center (Rialto Ave. at E St.)