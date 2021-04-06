Omnitrans offers free shuttle service to vaccination appointments

Local Advertisement

Beginning Tuesday, April 6, Omnitrans will offer free shuttle service to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Ontario and San Bernardino to those with vaccine appointments, five days per week.

“Omnitrans has been providing essential transportation service since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are pleased to continue to do our part to help protect the health and safety of our community and support the reopening of our region,” said CEO/General Manager Erin Rogers.

In San Bernardino, a shuttle will pick up customers at the San Bernardino Transit Center (SBTC) for transportation to the vaccination site at Arroyo Valley High School. The shuttle will operate every 30 minutes, beginning at 9:40 a.m., Tuesday – Saturday. Nineteen bus routes from five agencies (Omnitrans, Beaumont Transit, Mountain Transit, Riverside Transit Agency, Victor Valley Transit) and Metrolink trains connect at the SBTC, allowing for convenient regional connections to the shuttle.

The Ontario shuttle will pick customers up at the Montclair Transit Center for transportation to the Ontario Convention Center, one of the region’s largest vaccination sites. The shuttle will operate every 40 minutes, beginning at 9:25 a.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Twelve bus routes from three agencies (Omnitrans, Foothill Transit, Riverside Transit Agency) and Metrolink trains connect at the Montclair Transit Center, allowing for convenient regional connections to the shuttle.

Shuttle trips are free to the community. Customers should be prepared to show proof of their vaccination appointment to ride. Omnitrans will utilize its OmniAccess paratransit vehicles to provide this service; like all agency vehicles, the minibuses are wheelchair and mobility device accessible. Per federal mandate, face coverings are required while waiting for and riding public transportation at this time.

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit SBCovid19.com. For more Omnitrans shuttle information, or to plan a trip, please visit omnitrans.org/vaccine.