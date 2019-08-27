Omnitrans rate hike, route changes set for Sept. 3

Local Advertisement

Omnitrans will raise fares for the first time in five years on September 3, 2019. The same day, the transit agency will add new Route 12, eliminate freeway express Route 208 due to low ridership, and implement additional route changes to enhance connectivity and efficiency.

A single bus trip will increase from $1.75 to $2.00 while the 1-day pass rate will rise from $5 to $6. A 31-day pass goes from $55 to $60 and a 7-day pass will be $20, up from $18. Single ride and one-day passes are also sold in discounted 10-packs. Persons with disabilities, seniors age 62 and up, military veterans, and youth age 18 and under are eligible for reduced fares.

Single rides and 1-day passes can be purchased with cash on board buses. Bus passes are also available for advance purchased through the Token Transit mobile payment app, the Omnitrans online store, and at various retail pass outlet locations.

Fares also increase on Omnitrans’ Access service which transports persons with disabilities who qualify under Americans with Disability Act (ADA) guidelines. The new Access base fare will be $3.75, up from $3.25. (See fare tables for details.)

Freeway express Route 208, which travels on Interstate 10 between Yucaipa, Redlands and San Bernardino will be cut due to low ridership. Omnitrans offers two local bus routes which connect those three communities, Routes 8 and 19.

New Route 12 provides a direct connection between Fontana and Rialto to California State University, San Bernardino. It replaces and duplicates portions of current Route 11. Route 12 will serve major employment centers including Amazon warehouses and Renaissance Marketplace in Rialto. Route 22 was also realligned to serve Renaissance Marketplace.

Some underutilized early morning and late evening trips will be eliminated on Routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 14, 15, 66 and 85. Nearly all of Omnitrans’ 34 bus routes will have at least minor schedule adjustments. Details are available online at: Guide to September 2019 Service Changes

The Omnitrans Board of Directors approved the fare and service changes in May, following public hearings held in April.