Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens second Rialto location

Local Advertisement

On Friday, March 15 Ono Hawaiian BBQ opened its doors to a second location in the City of Rialto at the new Renaissance Marketplace; the first location is in South Rialto at the new Super Walmart Shopping Center.

The grand opening featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, Hula Dancers and fifty $100 gift cards for people who came out to celebrate. Restaurant patrons waiting in line were treated to colorful leis to wear as they waited to enter the newest dining spot to open in the brand new Renaissance Marketplace.

Another treat for guests on grand opening day was a buy one get one free offer. About an hour before the grand opening and ribbon cutting there was already a line wrapped around the building of people looking to try some Hawaiian BBQ. One popular item hard to find here in Rialto is grilled Mahi Mahi that Ono Hawaiian BBQ has on their menu.

Development Services Director Robb Steel was in attendance and excited to see such a buzz from residents for each and every grand opening at the new center.

Local Advertisement

“You expect a big draw from places like Chick-Fil-A and the movie theatre but the residents really seem excited to see everything coming into this new development,” Steel, who ordered the Aloha Plate with Teriyaki Chicken, mentioned.

Popular and affordable options allow diners to select one or two items with steamed rice and fresh salad with dressing made in-house.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ also takes orders by phone for those looking to grab their food and run. For the full menu and how to order by phone visit www.onohawaiianbbq.com.