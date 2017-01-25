Origins of McDonald’s will be topic for ‘Dome Talks’ at San Bernardino County Musuem

The story of the ‘golden arches’ will be the topic of discussion at San Bernardino County Museum’s first Dome Talks Thursday.

Author Lisa Napoli will discuss her recently-published bestseller, Ray and Joan: The Man Who Made the McDonald’s Fortune and the Woman Who Gave It All Away.

Doors open at 6:30pm., discussion begins at 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

“Ray and Joan tells the stories of the volatile relationship of Ray Kroc, who transformed a San Bernardino hamburger stand called McDonald’s into an international brand, and his wife Joan, who would become one of the greatest philanthropists of our time. The book forms a compelling portrait of the twentieth century: a story of big business, big love, and big giving.”

Napoli, also the author of Radio Shangri-La, has worked for CNN, the New York Times, MSNBC, and at the public radio show Marketplace. She is the founding board chair of Bhutan Media Society, which produces the all-volunteer Bhutan News Service, begun by Bhutanese refugees in Nepal.

Dome Talks is the museum’s newest five speaker series programming intended to “connect the community with leading historians, scientists, researchers, and technologists to share research and discuss topics relevant to the past, present and future of the region,” according to the museum. The series continue through June 22.

Tickets are still available for the Jan. 26 program.

Admission to a Dome Talk is $15; museum members are $10. A series ticket for all five presentations is $60 or $40 for museum members. Light refreshments will be provided by the San Bernardino County Museum Association. Reservations are recommended as seats are limited; visit www.sbcountymuseum.gov/museum to purchase tickets; remaining available tickets can be purchased at the door.