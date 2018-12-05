Over 1,000 gather at Santa Claus Inc. annual Holiday Luncheon & Macy’s Fashion Show to benefit area’s low-income children

Local Advertisement

Santa Claus Inc. held its 66th Annual Holiday Luncheon and Macy’s Fashion Show: “Reflections Of Christmas” at the National Orange Show on Saturday, Dec. 2 with 1,100 people in attendance.

Over a dozen beautiful designer Christmas trees, and dozens of items in the silent and live auctions were available for bid. One of those trees was created in memory of IECN’s late co-publisher Diana Macias Harrison. Designed by Valerie Elkins and coordinated by Gloria Macias Harrison and Sylvia Barrera, the rose gold tree received the most raffles.

All proceeds benefit Santa Claus Inc. to support its Christmas and year-round services to underprivileged youth in the greater San Bernardino area that include Highland, Colton, Fontana, Ontario, Redlands and other surrounding areas.