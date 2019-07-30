Over 650 tax-defaulted properties will be auctioned starting August 3

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino County Tax Collector Ensen Mason announced recently that his office will hold its annual online auction of tax-defaulted properties beginning August 3, 2019, with staggered closing times from August 5, 2019 through August 9, 2019.

“The benefit of a tax sale is getting tax-defaulted properties back into tax paying status to fund key public services, including education, police and fire protection, and social and public health services,” Mason said. “Winning bidders have the opportunity to buy real estate at potentially reduced prices.”

This tax sale auction consists of more than 650 properties that have been tax-defaulted for five or more years, and will include re-offered properties that did not sell in a previous tax sale. Opening bids start as low as $100, and the highest bid wins. Each bidder alone bears the responsibility of due diligence to inspect, research, and investigate the properties offered for sale. Limited tax information including parcel number, Assessor’s parcel map, and Google Map are available for viewing online at www.MyTaxCollector.com. Property is sold “as is”, and purchasers are encouraged to complete a thorough due diligence review prior to bidding.

Auction properties include single-family residences, multi-unit apartments, duplexes, triplexes, commercial buildings, vacant land, and over 100 timeshares. To participate in this auction, an advance deposit of $1,000 plus a $35 non-refundable bid deposit processing fee is due by July 26, 2019, at 5 p.m. PT. Participants must pre-register to bid. For more information regarding this tax sale, please visit https://sbcounty.mytaxsale.com.

Local Advertisement