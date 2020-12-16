Parade of Lights brings holiday cheer to city of Colton

Local Advertisement

The Colton Fire Department has been busy bringing holiday cheer to the city with its annual Parade of Lights experience, which began on Monday December 14th and concludes on Saturday December 19th.

“Our fire department has been coordinating this parade for well over 20 years now and it’s become a tradition here in Colton. Although this year’s parade experience may be slightly different from years prior due to COVID-19, we’re happy to get out here and bring joy to the faces of children in our city,” said Fire Chief Tom DeBellis.

In past years, children have had the ability to get up close and directly speak to Santa Claus, but due to current restrictions and guidelines, Santa and fire department personnel will be socially distant and wearing masks.

“This year we will not be making any stops for children to come up and visit with Santa…but, we’ll still be handing out candy canes to children. Santa Claus will have a PA system and everyone will be able to hear his ‘Ho Ho Ho’s’ and holiday wishes,” continued DeBellis.

For 15 out of 20 years, DeBellis and his crew, along with Fire Captain Jeff Miller’s crew, have been coordinating the parade, which also includes building a sleigh and decorating the fire trucks with lights, tinsel and all nine reindeer.

“We’re looking forward to seeing all of the kids and families running out of their house to catch a glimpse of Santa. This parade truly brings joy to everyone’s heart,” DeBellis said.

According to reports, toy donations are down by about 50 percent this holiday season…but another tradition the fire department is keeping alive is its participation in ABC 7’s Spark of Love Toy Drive.

“We’re still accepting toy donations for the Spark of Love Toy Drive. All you have to do is bring a new, unwrapped toy and drop it off at our door step. These toys will be directly used to distribute to children in our community. We are appreciative,” concluded DeBellis. For more information, visit https://www.coltonfire.com.