Partnership expands hands-on training for young workers

More than 400 youths in San Bernardino County will receive paid work experience under a newly approved agreement between the County and the Foundation for California Community Colleges.

The three-year agreement will help place 420 youths in work-based learning sites as part of a partnership between the county’s Workforce Development Board (WDB), school districts, community colleges and private businesses.

Work-based learning is part of WDB’s ongoing efforts to meet the needs of employers and create economic opportunities for job seekers in one of the nation’s fastest-growing economies. San Bernardino County’s size and youth (nearly 30 percent of its population is under the age of 18) are among the major factors attracting growing numbers of businesses to the region.

“This wonderful partnership between the County, our schools and our businesses will create opportunities for students and help develop the skillsets employers need,” said San Bernardino County Third District Supervisor James Ramos.

“This agreement exemplifies the Board of Supervisors’ commitment to strengthen our local economy by working with the education community to meet workforce needs,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert A. Lovingood.

The agreement is the latest effort aimed at increasing the collaboration between businesses and education providers. San Bernardino County already is home to a number of highly-regarded career pathway programs, connecting schools and businesses, and offering hands-on training for students in a wide variety of fields.

“Providing students with hands-on experience positions us even better to meet the evolving needs of businesses. This program is just one more way we’re building a better future for young people and the companies that are driving our economy,” said Tony Myrell, WDB Chairman.

About the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board

The San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board (WDB) is comprised of private business representatives and public partners appointed by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. The WDB strives to strengthen the skills of the County’s workforce through partnerships with business, education and community-based organizations. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors is committed to providing county resources, which generate jobs and investment in line with the Countywide Vision.

The Workforce Development Board, through the San Bernardino County Economic Development Agency and Workforce Development Department, offers a variety of programs designed to help youth and adults identify career pathways and get the appropriate training and skills. Programs funded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) provide eligible youth, ages 16 to 24, access to a variety of career and educational services designed to help enhance job skills, develop leadership qualities, explore career options, participate in adult and peer mentoring opportunities, and take advantage of work experiences. In addition, the WDB operates San Bernardino County’s three America’s Job Centers of California (AJCC). The AJCCs provide individuals with job training, placement and the tools to strengthen their skills to achieve a higher quality of life. The AJCCs also support and provide services to the County’s businesses, including employee recruitment and business retention programs.

Employers and job seekers who are interested in the Workforce Development Board programs may call: (800) 451-JOBS or visit www.sbcounty.gov/workforce. Also follow us on: Facebook www.facebook.com/SBCountyWDB; Twitter @InlandEmpireJob; LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/sanbernardinocountywdb; and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/SBCountyWIB.