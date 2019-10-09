Pat Collier, featured speaker at Museum, to discuss history of the Colton Woman’s club

Local Advertisement

On Saturday, Oct 12, at 2:30 p.m., the Colton Area Museum’s (CAM) guest speaker program will feature Pat Collier, a fourth generation “Coltonite” and long time member of the Colton Woman’s Club. With many stories to share, and background information to fill our curiosity, Pat Collier will present a historical timeline of the organization’s development and highlight some of the important milestones dating back to the beginning of the 20th Century.

While recently organizing old storage files from the Woman’s Club, Pat Collier became passionate about the club’s history, and felt that the information should be available to the public.

Pat enthusiastically states “I’m very happy to share this information, because few people actually know about the history of the Colton Woman’s Club.” She also adds, “this presentation will be a good opportunity for our organization.”

Pat attended Colton Schools, graduating from Colton High School in 1964. She retired from the Colton School District teaching first – third grades at Zimmerman Elementary for 13 years. Since 2013, Pat has been an active member of the Colton Woman’s Club is proud to note that “through thick and thin, the club has stayed together for 119 years.”

Community residents and visitors alike are invited to attend this exciting event on Oct 12, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. The Colton Area Museum offers an interesting slate of guest speakers throughout the year who represent a wide variety of perspectives and experiences that are not only informative, but inspirational for those who want to know more about Colton’s history – past, present, and future.

The CAM will also be open that day, Saturday, Oct 12, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. providing the opportunity to see the many outstanding displays of Colton history, and the newly opened Earp-Traintown Museum. The CAM address is 380 N. La Cadena Drive in Colton. Regular CAM hours are Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., and on Saturdays 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information about the museum and it programs, contact the museum at 824-8814, or Dr. G at 213-3730.

Written by Dr. G (Dr. Luis Gonzalez, Colton City Councilman).