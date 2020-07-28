Paul Granillo appointed to Board of Directors of UnidosUS

Local Advertisement

Paul Granillo, President and CEO of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership has been named to the Board of Directors of the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization UnidosUS.

California’s Inland Empire currently has a population of 2.3 million Latinos, 5th largest Latino population in the United States.

“I am honored to be asked to serve on the Board of Directors of UnidosUS, the appointment is a recognition of the importance and size of the Latino community of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.”

The UnidosUS Board of Directors is a 26-member body reflecting the diversity of Hispanic nationality groups and the geographic distribution of the U.S. Hispanic population. By mandate, the Board must include an equal number of men and women.

Local Advertisement

In addition to Granillo, UnidosUS announced the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors today. The new Board members include Josie Bacallao, President and CEO of Hispanic Unity of Florida, Inc. in Hollywood, FL; Mauricio Calvo, Executive Director of Latino Memphis in Memphis, TN; Teresa Granillo, Chief Executive Officer of AVANCE, Inc. in San Antonio, TX and James Rudyk, Jr., Executive Director of Northwest Side Housing Center in Chicago, IL and Chair of the UnidosUS Affiliate Council.

“UnidosUS is fortunate to welcome five new committed leaders with diverse and extensive experiences working in the Latino community in the areas of civic engagement, education, housing, policy and economic development. Our new Board members will bring important new perspectives and insights into the critical challenges our community and our country are facing today,” said UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía.

“I am excited to welcome these five dynamic leaders to our Board. We appreciate the opportunity to have them help guide the organization as we continue our mission to create greater opportunities for Latino families,” said UnidosUS Board Chair Maria S. Salinas.

For more information on UnidosUS, visit www.unidosus.org.

