In loving memory of Paula Duran who went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2019. She was born to Jose and Felicitas Reyes. She was a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Paula is survived by her six children Porfrio Duran, Gilbert Duran, Esther Garcia, Joe Duran Jr., Irma Duran and MaryLou Duran; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.

Although we are hurting in our hearts over our mother’s passing, we know she has joined our father and her loved ones who are waiting for her.

We are blessed that we had you for 89 years, we love you and will miss you, Mama, but I know we will see you again.

Services will be held at Family Funeral Chapel at 128 N Riverside Ave., Rialto CA 92376 on February 1, 2019; viewing from 1-3 p.m., and funeral services from 3 – 4 p.m.