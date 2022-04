Local Advertisement

Pauline Gomez was called home to Heaven on December 24, 2021. Pauline was born in the city of Colton on August 24, 1925.

She is survived by her Brother Ben Espinosa, Sons Charles and Robert, Daughter Linda, Grandkids and Great-Grandkids. She will be forever missed.

Services will be held on May 6th at 10:00 am at Montecito Memorial, 3520 Washington St. Colton, CA.