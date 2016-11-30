Pile driving EWF fundraiser wrestling show Saturday at Rialto’s Frisbie Middle School

Old school pro wrestling is coming to Rialto Saturday!

Empire Wrestling Federation will again host a family-friendly fundraising wrestling show Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at Frisbie Middle School, 1442 N Eucalyptus Ave.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s Soaring For Life and Students Against Cancer clubs. The pile driving, high energy lucha libre-style show will pit Uptown Andy Brown vs. Fidel Bravo for the EWF Title Match, and includes five other wrestling matches with EWF superstars, including a tag-team match.

Scheduled in the ring are:

Main Event :

Andy Brown vs Fidel Bravo

Dicky Maier vs Super Beetle

Friar Juan Roman vs Steady Eddie

Ladies match:

Maritza Janett vs Kitana

Pre-sale tickets are $8 for adults and are available on campus. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.

Empire Wrestling Federation hosts several fundraising shows throughout the year in support of youth education.

For ticket purchase call Frisbie Middle School at 909-820-7887. For more information or to learn about upcoming wrestling shows call Empire Wrestling Federation at 909-886-5201 909- or visit www.empirewrestlingfederation.com.