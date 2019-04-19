Plenty of reasons to enjoy Rialto this spring, summer

Local Advertisement

Op-Ed by Deborah Robertson, Mayor, City of Rialto

Rialto is a city for all seasons, but spring and summer are when we truly shine. From walking trails to first-class parks to a growing number of entertainment and dining options, you’ll have more opportunities than ever to spend your hard-earned free time during the warm months ahead.

This year, there are even more opportunities to enjoy our city, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our City staff and community partners.

Let’s start with the new 7.5-acre Joe Sampson Park at the northeast corner of Cactus Avenue and Randall Avenue. The park features an open turf play area, exercise stations, four half-court basketball courts, tot and child playgrounds and drought-conscience landscaping. The $5.6 million project uses funding from park development impact fees and general fund revenues, and represents a wonderful added amenity for all of our residents.

It doesn’t stop there. At Frisbie Park, 10.7 acres of additional park space and amenities are being added — also funded from park development impact fees and general fund revenues.

On the commercial side, the opening of the Renaissance Marketplace has brought a state-of-the-art movie complex, as well as dining and shopping options to what had been an underused parcel.

Even our Metrolink station has become a hot destination with the opening of the Forum Blues Café, recently featured prominently in the San Bernardino Sun and other media outlets.

Rialto’s commitment as a city of living, working and playing is deeply rooted. One fairly recent example is the Rails to Trails project – the final section of the Pacific Electric Trail that extends 21 miles from Claremont east. With support from the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and the Southern California Association of Governments, we were able to complete the project in 2014, offering residents a safe, accessible place to walk, jog and bike.

The future is even brighter, thanks to the efforts of our community services, parks and economic development staffs – all of whom are committed to providing our residents and visitors with an abundance of recreational and leisure options.

It’s all part of what we proudly point to as the Rialto Experience. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to take advantage of these recreational and entertainment opportunities.

In the meantime, mark your calendars for some of these upcoming events:

April 20: City’s Spring Eggstravaganza, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Rialto Civic Center

May 27: Annual Memorial Day Tribute at Rialto Park Cemetery, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 22: The Rialto Police Officer Memorial 5K Walk/Run, 8 a.m., Rialto Police Department (register at www.racewire.com)

Every Wednesday: Rialto Certified Famers Market, 290 W. Rialto Ave.

Enjoy the warm weather – and make Rialto your place to live, work and play.