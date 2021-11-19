Professional boxer and Hometown Hero Darious Harris to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Local Advertisement

Never Stop Grinding Impact Founder and CEO and professional boxer Darious Harris is personally inviting the entire community to witness his induction into the Rialto Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9 am at Frisbee Park.

Boxing is at the core of Harris, as he’s been training since he was just nine years old, when his father put him and his siblings into the sport.

He also holds an impressive undefeated 6-0 professional boxing record, and he’s the 2015 California Golden Gloves State Champion.

“Since I was a kid, boxing made me feel confident and taught me a lot about self discipline and to believe in myself. I want to be a positive example in our community and give kids hope who may be bullied or shy, because I went through those things as a kid too,” said Harris.

A program in the Rialto Unified School District that teaches just about that is its Total Fitness Response Program created by Harris, which incorporates Social Emotional Learning and boxing.

“It’s such a blessing to have the opportunity to inspire the youth of the community I came from – Rialto. I hope it motivates children and young adults and give them the confidence to understand that they can achieve everything they desire,” continued Harris.

Harris was chosen to be inducted into the Rialto Sports Hall of Fame by Rialto City Clerk Barbara McGee for his success in boxing and humanitarian efforts in Rialto and beyond.

“I’m appreciative to Barbara for recognizing the work that I do by selecting me to be inducted into the Rialto Sports Hall of Fame. I also want to thank Never Stop Grinding Impact COO Tameka Grayson for making all of this happen. It’s such an honor,” Harris said.

In recent years Harris’ prominence in the Rialto community has been heavily attributed to serving the community that helped make him who he is today.

Recently on November 12, one day before his 31st birthday, Harris hosted a very successful turkey drive through his nonprofit organization Never Stop Grinding Impact.

I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish at our turkey drive; we gave away over 300 turkey, 900 boxes of food, and over 100 COVID-19 vaccines were administered to those in Rialto and our surrounding communities. Remember, when we all work together the community is impacted positively,” concluded Harris.

For more information, follow Never Stop Grinding Impact on Facebook and Instagram or visit neverstopgrindingimpact.com.