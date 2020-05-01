Project Boon, Hitch Burger host Mother’s Day drive-thru grocery distribution event

Local Advertisement

The Hitch Burger Grill in Rancho Cucamonga will, once again, be partnering with Project Boon to host a drive-thru FREE grocery distribution for underserved families in the Inland Empire area. On May 10 at 2:00pm, Project Boon will be handing out bags of groceries to those in need at the Hitch Burger drive-thru (10789 Arrow Rte., Rancho Cucamonga).

The event on Easter Sunday was an incredible success! Project Boon and Hitch Burger handed out over 200 bags of groceries and cases of water to families in need and hope to serve 300 families on Mother’s Day!

Families in need can come to Hitch Burger on Sunday, May 10 at 2:00pm for this free grocery distribution. Hitch Burger and Project Boon do ask that you do not line up early and distribution is limited to ONE bag per car. Groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. In order to maintain social distancing and follow all CDC guidelines, this will be drive-thru only. Project Boon and Hitch Burger look forward to helping underserved families make ends meet during the particularly difficult time.

Rach G. was able to get much-needed groceries on Easter and was even able to share with her neighbors in need. “Thank you for your generosity. It was so organized and unbelievably emotional to receive this offering. We were able to share our groceries with neighbors so we all may be fed during this difficulty. Thank you for feeding us spiritually as well. God bless you all.”

If you would like to help make this grocery distribution a success, Project Boon is accepting donations online at www.projectboon.org. A donation of just $15 is enough to help feed one family on Mother’s Day!