Project Boon, Inland Valley Recovery Services host free Easter event for local families

Spring is approaching, which means Easter will be here soon. For many people, Easter is a time for celebration with family. However, some underserved families in San Bernardino County are able to provide very little to celebrate the holiday. With the hope of giving these families an Easter to remember, Project Boon is partnering with Inland Valley Recovery Services (IVRS) once again for their annual FREE Easter event. Project Boon and IVRS partner to support underserved communities and those in recovery by providing a holiday meal, health services, The Easter Bunny, and Easter baskets.

The Annual Easter Event will be on Wednesday March 25, 2020 from 12:00pm-4:00pm at IVRS, located at 939 North D St, San Bernardino, CA 92410. During the event, over 800 residents from local underserved communities will come together for a warm meal, needed resources, and Easter fun!

The day includes:

A hot meal

Health and resource vendors

Clothing for men, women, and children

An opportunity for a photo with The Easter Bunny

Easter basket and egg hunt for children

Raffle giveaways

For families with transportation limitations, OnmiTrans will be providing all day bus passes for free. Interested families can arrange to receive one of these passes by contacting Project Boon.

Joel Clelland, Board Chair (Project Boon), knows the importance of giving back to the community and has seen first-hand the difference these events make in the lives of those who attend.

“I had the opportunity to work alongside Project Boon and IVRS for both the Thanksgiving and Christmas events (at IVRS in San Berdnardino). I witnessed so many wonderful people giving of the best of themselves to make the lives of people in the neighborhood brighter. I’m looking forward to this year’s events.”

If you would like more information about this event, please click here. If you would like to support, you can sign up to volunteer here or make a donation at one of the following drop off locations:

Firm Media- 1047 W 6th St Ste D Ontario, CA

The Hitch Burger- 10789 Arrow Route Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Glendora Dodge- 931 S. Lone Hill Ave Glendora, CA

World Financial Group- 21660 E Copely Dr Ste 308 Diamond Bar, CA

Bloomington Community Health Center- 18601 Valley Blvd Bloomington CA

BizTek Solutions, Inc.- 3576 Arlington Ave. Ste 200 Riverside, CA

Prominence Business & Wealth Management- 620 W Rt 66 Ste 200 Glendora, CA

Farmers Insurance- 6670 Van Buren Blvd Riverside, CA

We are in need of the following items:

Small toys for Easter baskets

Candy for Easter baskets

Small candy for Easter eggs

For any additional information, please contact Jessi Parker at (951) 305-3038 or j.parker@projectboon.org.