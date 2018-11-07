Project to install, upgrade pedestrian ramps in Bloomington approved

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved a construction contract Tuesday, initiating the installation and upgrade of over 50 pedestrian ramps throughout the northern area of Bloomington.

All the new and improved ramps will meet the American with Disabilities Act requirements, complementing the County’s design to remove barriers for those with mobility disabilities and provide improved access for all pedestrians.

“These improvements are much more than merely meeting ADA requirements,” said Fifth District Supervisor Josie Gonzales whose district includes Bloomington. “Increasing residents’ access and mobility in and around their communities improves our overall quality of life. These new and improved ramps open up paths of independence for many of our residents, young and older.”

The total project cost is $945,376, of which the County has allocated $611,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds. The City of Rialto will cover the project costs for associated work within the City’s jurisdiction.

Construction of the 51 new and upgraded ramps in North Bloomington, east of Sierra Avenue and west of South Sycamore Avenue, will begin the end of November 2018 and is scheduled to be completed early February 2019.