Proshop Automotive raises the standard for customer service and preventative maintenance

Two standout attributes of Proshop Automotive include its five-star customer service and trusted preventative maintenance.

The shop, which is located at 1441 N. La Cadena Dr., has been a local Colton automotive favorite since the early 1970s.

“Proshop Automotive is the exact same building where Colton Auto Parts used to be located. For years my dad, who was a diesel mechanic, used to buy parts from the auto parts store, before purchasing the location (which was closing) from its previous owner Larry in 2005,” said Proshop Automotive President Esteban Gonzalez.

Colton Auto Parts played a significant role in the city of Colton, but it is also significant to the Gonzalez family.

“As a kid I remember coming down to this building to buys auto parts with my dad so he can repair cars; and at one point my brother even rented a working space from the previous owner to operate his automotive technician work,” continued Gonzalez.

From past to present, what has been elevated with its current ownership is definitely its customer service.

“From one small business owner to another…I highly advise you to invest in service advisor training because customer service is the first experience a client has at your establishment, which will determine if they come back or not,” said Gonzalez. “Think to yourself, what is the point of spending so much money on marketing when the customer service is lacking?”

Other recommendations he offers small business owners are to keep their space clean and to treat employees right.

“I cannot tell you how many small businesses I’ve been to that are dirty. Appearance is key. Also, be sure to treat employees right as they’re the ones on the frontlines providing the services, without them, there would be no operation,” Gonzalez said.

Aside from repairing, maintaining and modifying any vehicle, what truly separates Proshop Automotive from other shops in the region is its tech-savvy form of communication.

“We have an app called Proshop Automotive that is available on both Apple and Android. The app gives clients the ability to gain service information, photos from digital inspections of the vehicle, maintenance reminders and more,” concluded Gonzalez.

For more information, visit proshopautomotive.net or call 909-777-9000.