Radial will bring 2,359 seasonal jobs to the city of Rialto

Radial, leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, will bring 2,359 seasonal jobs to Rialto and beyond this upcoming holiday season.

Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver on their promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market.

“We are looking for candidates to fill warehouse fulfilment positions in our Rialto center. Job duties will often include: Working in a team environment to efficiently package required orders, operating carts, dollies, and other equipment to move large quantities of merchandise, picking orders and placing items on conveyors, and handling finished materials and moving packages to storage areas within the warehouse,” said Esteban Gutierrez, senior director of fulfilment operations at Radial.

“The typical hire we find is someone that is a detail-oriented person, with a passion for problem solving and enjoys working as part of a team in a fast-paced, fun environment. While these positions are seasonal, Radial does frequently promote from within and long-term employment may be available for seasonal employees who are interested in kick-starting their careers,” continued Gutierrez.

Radial strives to keep employees engaged throughout the holiday season with on the job training, holiday meals, fun events and awards…to the top employees.

“The training that we offer is meant to get our employees used to working in a warehouse environment, as well as familiarizing them with the digital tools we use. We make sure to train every employee in-depth and simulate real-world situations before they get started working in the fulfilment center,” Gutierrez said.

For many years, Radial has had a reputation of promoting and hiring from within, advancing the careers of many around the region and the world, in an ever evolving job market.

“Radial brings innovative solutions that connect retailers and customers through advanced omnichannel technologies; intelligent payments and fraud protection; efficient fulfillment, supply chain services; and insightful customer care services – especially where high-value customer experiences are critical,” concluded Gutierrez.

For more information, visit https://de.radial.com/.